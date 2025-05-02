News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
ishant sharma gt gujarat titans gt vs srh ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

Ishant Sharma Injures Himself While Bowling Final Over In Gujarat Titans’ Win Over SRH

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Gujarat Titans beat SRH comfortably by 38 runs

ishant sharma gt gujarat titans gt vs srh ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans’ win over Sunrisers Hyderabad was more or less confirmed by the 16th over when Prasidh Krishna removed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen with a smart seaming delivery.

However, GT players gave it their all until the final over. In the penultimate over, Mohammed Siraj slid across the outfield after running in from long-off to stop a boundary while Rashid Khan ran in from deep mid-wicket in the final over when 42 runs were needed from five balls.

Ishant Sharma Injured During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Rashid missed the catch by a long distance and the way he picked the ball and hurled it at the keeper, showed how committed the GT team were. Ironically, Ishant Sharma who was bowling the final over, fell over in his follow through and seemed to have twisted his ankle which required medical attention.

The veteran pacer had to be forced off the field as a result as spinner R Sai Kishore bowled the remaining four balls to wrap up the match for GT.

ALSO READ:

Strangely enough, the first ball of the over was an identical delivery – a slow full toss directed at Pat Cummins’ which the SRH captain launched high into the night sky. On the first attempt, Siraj had to back off from running into the circle as Ishant realised a little too late that he should’ve gone for a return catch.

The lanky pacer missed the ball by an inch. Cummins and his partner Nitish Kumar Reddy completed two runs in the meantime.

Ishant Impacts Win With Abhishek Sharma’s Scalp

Ishant, who came in as an Impact Player substitution in the second innings for Sai Sudharsan, got the key wicket of Abhishek Sharma who was going well at 74 off 41 balls. This wrested the control back in GT’s hands and allowed Prasidh Krishna to skittle out the middle-order.

SRH finished 20 overs at 186/6 which leaves them on the brink of elimination from the playoffs race. The 2016 champions are ninth in the table after 10 games with seven losses and only three wins.

GT, meanwhile, shrugged off their defeat to Rajasthan Royals and climbed back to second place behind Mumbai Indians.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs SRH
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Ishant Sharma
Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

shubman gill umpires fight dissent demerit point suspension ipl 2025 gujarat titans fairplay awards

Will Shubman Gill Be Punished by IPL for Multiple Outbursts At Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025?

11:39 pm
CX Staff Writer
Abhishek Sharma Calms Down Shubman Gill After Another Face-Off With Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Abhishek Sharma Calms Down Shubman Gill After Another Face-Off With Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Gill had multiple heated exchanges.
11:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
shubman gill arguing with umpire ipl 2025 gt vs srh gujarat titans

[WATCH] Shubman Gill Spotted Arguing With Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025

Gill was given out by the third umpire in what could be a contentious decision
9:54 pm
Samarnath Soory

Out or Not Out? Shubman Gill Forced To Depart on 76 (38) After Controversial Runout During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the final ball of the 13th over.
9:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan Becomes Second Fastest To 2000 T20 Runs Behind Punjab Kings Legend During IPL 2025

The youngster got back his Orange Cap with his knock against SRH
9:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Will Ajinkya Rahane Play in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Will Ajinkya Rahane Play in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

The KKR captain suffered an injury in their last game against Delhi Capitals.
8:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.