[WATCH] Shubman Gill Spotted Arguing With Umpire After Controversial Dismissal During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025

Gill was given out by the third umpire in what could be a contentious decision

Shubman Gill was one furious player as he walked off the pitch after controversially given out by the third umpire during Gujarat Titans’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat Titans captain was at the non-striker’s end and was on a score of 76 in the 13th over when Jos Buttler dabbed the ball to fine leg and called for a single.

Harshal Patel was quick to react inside the circle and took aim at the one stump visible to him behind wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen. Klaasen seemed to be collecting the ball to attempt a run-out but moved his glove at the last moment.

On-field umpires Kannur Swaroopanand and Virender Sharma referred the dismissal to the third umpire. Replays showed the glove very close to the stumps as it was tough to find an angle to see if the gloves broke the stumps first.

However, the impact of the ball happened at the same time which lit up the stumps. Third umpire Michael Gough, saw the deflection of the ball which seemed to have given the hint of the dismissal.

This didn’t impress Gill who walked off the pitch disappointed and had a heated discussion with the reserve umpire near the dug-out.

Despite the controversial decision, the opener had made the desired impact on the game with a superb 76 off 38 balls which was studded with 10 boundaries and two sixes.

He got assistance from his opening partner B Sai Sudharsan (48 off 23 balls), Buttler (64 off 37 balls) while Washington Sundar played a clever cameo of 21 off 16 balls.

The combined effort from the top-order helped the home team to post a total of 224/6 in 20 overs despite losing three wickets in the final over.

Gujarat Titans were eyeing the top spot in the league stage after winning six of their first eight matches. However, they suffered a bitter defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the previous outing. Mumbai Indians recorded their sixth victory on the trot to go top of the table which also pushed GT to fourth behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

