indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Out or Not Out? Shubman Gill Forced To Depart on 76 (38) After Controversial Runout During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened on the final ball of the 13th over.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill looked in stellar touch once again in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, he fell prey to a controversial runout on the final ball of the 13th over. Buttler hit a Zeeshan Ansari delivery towards short fine leg but Harshal Patel did well to make a quick collection and neat throw towards wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen.

While the Proteas managed to break the stumps before Gill could enter the crease, it looked like the timber was broken by the keeper’s gloves and not the ball.

However, slo-mo replays later showed that there was a slight change in the direction of the ball, which confirmed that it indeed made contact with the stumps and Gill had to subsequently walk back to the dugout.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard reads 180 for 2 in 16.2 overs with Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

