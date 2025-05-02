The Way We’re Going About…’: KKR’s Star Pacer Reveals Team’s Only Strategy To Reach IPL 2025 Playoffs

The defending champions are currently seventh in the IPL 2025 table

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a mixed bag of the Indian Premier League (IPL) defence in the 2025 edition. They have looked like their dominant self from last season in some matches but seemed to have looked like an unconvincing team in other matches.

This has led to them losing five matches and winning four while one match was abandoned due to a thunderstorm. While they would’ve been in contention for the Playoffs in any other season, there are more than four teams registering consecutive victories which has made things difficult for Ajinkya Rahane’s side.

KKR’s Complicated Equation To Make IPL 2025 Playoffs

The abandoned match against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur and the one shared point has added more intrigue to their playoffs chances as they currently stand seventh with four games to go.

South African pacer Anrich Nortje, who is returning from an injury, has played just one game so far after being bought by KKR for INR 6.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

When asked about his team’s chances to make the top-4 while having only four must-win games to go, Nortje felt there is only way to look at it.

“It’s definitely possible. I think the way we’re going about it is just to focus on every game that’s coming up. Can’t focus on too much more than one game, one ball at a time. So that could most probably be the strategy, just to get a win every game,” Nortje said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

“Hopefully, we can get it four out of four and get into the playoffs. So I think what’s been done is done and it’s time to just focus on what’s ahead for us,” the Proteas speedster added.

Anrich Nortje’s Opinion On Lifting Saliva Ban

IPL had also decided to lift the ban on saliva for the first time in the post-pandemic era, a step which has been hailed by pacers in the league. Gujarat Titans’ pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna had claimed more than 12 wickets while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar had extracted reverse swing in the death overs.

Nortje, who has bowled just three overs in the entire tournament, felt it is a great move by the BCCI to lift the ban.

“In white ball cricket, it is difficult. The ball doesn’t last as long but it depends on the surface as well that you play and if it’s very green, it’s going to be difficult. But I think in general, being able to put saliva on, it’s how the game has been played for years. It’s great to have it back and give us something at least. Sweat doesn’t help,” Nortje said.

KKR will next face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

