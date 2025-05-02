News
Will Ajinkya Rahane Play in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Will Ajinkya Rahane Play in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The KKR captain suffered an injury in their last game against Delhi Capitals.

Will Ajinkya Rahane Play in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane suffered a bad injury during their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 29 in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Rahane suffered a blow to his hand while fielding at short cover and didn’t take the field thereafter. In his absence, Sunil Narine took over the captaincy reins.

Subsequently, Rahane’s hand was spotted being heavily bandaged after the incident. He also had to undergo a couple of stitches, which were expected to heal in two to three days.

Now, with KKR slated to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) next on May 4, there remains anticipation surrounding the KKR captain’s availability.

However, the KKR camp has provided an update according to Revsportz, that the dynamic right-hander is now fit to play in the crucial fixture.

According to Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin, Rahane too sounded optimistic about his chances and said,

“I’m fine now. I’ve also practiced. I don’t want to say anything right now. Hopefully, I’ll be able to play the match.”

ALSO READ:

Ajinkya Rahane form in IPL 2025

The KKR skipper has been the top performer for the side with the bat, scoring 297 runs in 10 games at an average of 37.12 which includes three fifties. The Knight Riders will thus need Rahane in the middle during the KKR vs RR tie as they battle to keep their chances of a playoff qualification alive this season.

The defending champions are currently placed seventh in the points table with four wins and five losses so far. The three-time winners will need to win all their remaining four games to guarantee a top 4 spot while a loss will force their fate on qualification on other results.

Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs RR

