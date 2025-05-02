News
Mumbai Indians Star Eyes T20I Comeback via IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Mumbai Indians Star Eyes T20I Comeback via IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by MI for INR 5.25 crores.

Mumbai Indians Star Eyes T20I Comeback via IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) star all-rounder Will Jacks recently opened up about his ambitions of making a comeback to the England T20I side via the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The INR 5.25 crore MI recruit last played for the Three Lions in white ball cricket during their tour of the West Indies last year in November. He didn’t travel with the side for the India tour earlier this year as well as did not feature in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Echoing on the same lines, Jacks said while speaking to Sky Sports, “I’m part of a brilliant team, I’ve really enjoyed my time in here and hopefully I can keep putting in good performances. We will see what happens with the England stuff, as of now, I just want to focus on my own performance.”

ALSO READ:

Will Jacks form for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

The English all-rounder has been in decent form this season, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. Alongside his valuable middle-order performances, Jacks has also delivered crucial breakthroughs with his right-arm off-spin, taking key wickets at pivotal moments.

Speaking about his stats, Jacks has featured in 10 games for MI, where has picked up 142 runs while also contributing five wickets.

His inclusion has turned out to be a brilliant move for the Mumbai-based team as they aim to secure a playoff spot for what would be the 11th time in their franchise history. The Hardik Pandya-led side are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with seven wins and four losses in 11 games. They are also in contention for a top two finish, which would allow them to get two shots at securing a final berth.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Will Jacks

