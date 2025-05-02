Will Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Play Against Sunrisers Hyderabad Today in IPL 2025 Clash?

Gill was unable to field and had to sit out due to a back spasm in their last match against RR.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill was unable to field and had to sit out due to a back spasm during their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). In his absence, Rashid Khan took over the captaincy reins.

Now, with GT take on last year’s runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight, there remains anticipation surrounding Gill’s availability for the marquee clash.

However, GT team director Vikram Solanki has given a major update regarding the same at the pre-match press conference.

Solanki emphasised that the management is taking a cautious approach. He also confirmed that Gill is likely to join training soon, after which his condition will be reevaluated. Despite the concerns, the GT management remains optimistic about Gill’s recovery and expects him to be available for the upcoming high-stakes match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“His fitness, there was a bit of a back spasm. We’re just trying to be careful with it. He’ll be at training today. We’ll just see where he’s at. We’re reasonably confident that he’s going to be OK,” said Solanki in the conference.

ALSO READ:

Shubamn Gill form in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill has been a lynchpin at the top of the GT batting order and along with Sai Sudarshan, the duo has done the bulk of the scoring for their team in the season.

In nine matches played so far, Gill has amassed 382 runs at an impressive average of 48.62, which includes four stellar half-centuries.

Speaking about GT’s form, the Shubman Gill-led side is in a good position to secure a playoffs spot. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with six wins and 12 points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.