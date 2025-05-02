How Trent Boult Outsmarted Yashasvi Jaiswal With an Uncanny Variation During RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

While the target was big, MI needed to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal as early as possible.

Mumbai Indians’ biggest threat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night was Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. Hence, while the target was big, MI needed to dismiss him as early as possible.

The start was positive from the southpaw, who whacked two maximums off Trent Boult’s first over to put him under pressure. The first six came over cover, as Jaiswal stepped out and played with the swing to avoid any risks.

Later, Boult went further up to search for more swing, but Jaiswal was up for it. He stood still and hit it through the line down the ground for another maximum.

A user on social media account X (formerly Twitter) highlighted how Katey Martin revealed that Boult pulls his length back and angles into the batter whenever he goes for a few boundaries. This is precisely what happened after he was taken for two maximums; he pulled his length back after being taken down on fuller deliveries.

How Trent Boult outsmarted Yashasvi Jaiswal in Jaipur

As Katey pointed out, Trent Boult smartly pulled his length back and bowled with a scrambled seam with an inward angle to make the ball come into the batter. However, an interesting thing was that Boult flicked his wrists towards the right, which would mean the ball should have gone away from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, he placed his index finger across the seam, so it was a scrambled seam when he released the ball. That means it was a scrambled seam inswing, unlike the traditional inswing, whose seam is pointed towards the swing’s direction.

Boult to Jaiswal.

And great commentary from Katey Martin.

Another thing was that the ball skidded off the deck; that’s because the ball landed on the seam, which generates an odd bounce. The same user showed a video of Trent Boult’s previous stint with the Mumbai Indians.

Zaheer Khan, who was with MI then, explained this trick to Boult; batters would only get it when the ball comes near them. That’s what Boult tried and successfully replicated against Jaiswal last night: a scrambled seam with a flick on the right to confuse the batter, who went for another big shot and perished.

