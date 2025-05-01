News
Suryakumar Yadav Scripts Unique Milestone in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash; Becomes First Player in IPL History To Achieve the Feat
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts New IPL Record in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

SKY has looked in sublime form this season.

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts Unique Milestone in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash; Becomes First Player in IPL History To Achieve the Feat

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav registered a unique feat during the match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight (May 1) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

SKY now holds the record for the most number of 25+ scores in IPL history (11), overtaking the likes of Robin Uthappa (10), Sai Sudarshan (9), Steve Smith (9) and Virat Kohli (9).

The 34-year-old has looked in sublime form this season so far, amassing 475 runs in 11 games at a stellar average of 67.85, which includes three half-centuries.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians climb to top of IPL 2025 points table

Speaking about the RR vs MI match, the Hardik Pandya-led side climbed to top of the IPL 2025 points table after securing a massive 100-run win over the Royals.

MI openers Rohit Sharma (53 off 36) and Ryan Rickelton (61 off 38) gave the five-time winners a flying start with a 116-run opening stand. It was then Suryakumar Yadav (48* off 23) and skipper Hardik Pandya (48* off 23) who kept the momentum going and propelled the scoreboard to a towering total of 217 for 2 in 20 overs.

Coming to the chase, RR faltered right from the start, losing half of their side in the powerplay. It was then a formality for the Royals before MI bundled them out in the 17th over for 117.

MI have scripted a massive turnaround after making a slow start to the season where they won just one out of the first five games played. However, they have now managed to win their sixth straight game on the trot and currently have 14 points from 11 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI
Suryakumar Yadav

