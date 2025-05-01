Mumbai Indians Bring in South Africa U19 Star From SA20 To IPL 2025 Camp

He is known as a clone of Dale Steyn.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians have called up South African U19 star Tristan Luus for a camp amidst the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The Dale Steyn clone is getting the opportunity to spend some time in India with MI as part of their global programme. Notably, he was a part of MI’s SA20 franchise MI Cape Town earlier this year and featured in one game.

South Africa is known to produce some of the finest fast bowlers across generations and the 19-year-old stands out as a promising upcoming prospect.

During the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, the ICC posted a video comparing Dale Steyn and Tristan Luus’ wicket-taking styles. Furthermore, Luus possesses a bowling style similar to Steyn’s, with the same aggression and ‘Protea fire’.

Mumbai Indians talent Tristan Luus was a revelation during the U19 World Cup 2024

At the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024, the ICC shared a video highlighting the similarities between Dale Steyn and young fast bowler Tristan Luus, particularly their aggressive wicket-taking approaches. Fans and analysts have noted Luus’ resemblance to Steyn, not just in his bowling action but also in his fiery competitiveness—a trait often associated with South African players like Gerald Coetzee.

Luus was a key member of South Africa’s U-19 squad, which included standout performers like Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka, and reached the tournament’s semifinals. Throughout the competition, he impressed with his consistency, claiming 7 wickets in 5 matches, including a best of 3/25 against Zimbabwe. His disciplined bowling was reflected in an outstanding economy rate of 4.15.

One of his most notable performances came in the semifinal against India, where he took 3/37, keeping South Africa in contention despite their eventual loss. This tournament marked a strong start to what could be a bright future for the talented seamer.

Beyond the U-19 level, Luus has begun making strides in domestic cricket. So far, he has played four List-A matches, securing seven wickets, and has also featured in two T20s for the Dolphins, adding three more wickets to his tally.

Additionally, he gained valuable experience last year as part of South Africa’s Emerging team, which faced Zimbabwe’s Emerging side, further honing his skills against competitive opposition.

