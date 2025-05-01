Did Rohit Sharma Take DRS After Timer Ran Out During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash? Watch Proof

The incident involving Rohit Sharma took place during the second over of the RR vs MI match.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma made last-minute call to review an LBW decision during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma survives during RR vs MI match

Rohit Sharma was initially given out LBW off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s ball by the umpire, but the former MI captain did not signal for the review until after the DRS timer displayed zero. The incident happened during the second over of Mumbai Indians’ innings.

But Rohit Sharma survives.

To Rohit Sharma’s relief, the ball-tracker showed pitching outside leg and the decision was overturned to not out.

