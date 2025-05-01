News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rohit Sharma review Mumbai Indians RR vs MI IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Did Rohit Sharma Take DRS After Timer Ran Out During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash? Watch Proof

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The incident involving Rohit Sharma took place during the second over of the RR vs MI match.

Rohit Sharma review Mumbai Indians RR vs MI IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma made last-minute call to review an LBW decision during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma survives during RR vs MI match

Rohit Sharma was initially given out LBW off Fazalhaq Farooqi’s ball by the umpire, but the former MI captain did not signal for the review until after the DRS timer displayed zero. The incident happened during the second over of Mumbai Indians’ innings.

To Rohit Sharma’s relief, the ball-tracker showed pitching outside leg and the decision was overturned to not out.

More to follow…

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma
RR vs MI

Related posts

Sandeep Sharma Wanindu Hasaranga Rajasthan Royals RR vs MI IPL 2025

Why are Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma Absent From Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025?

Wanindu Hasaranga and Sandeep Sharma do not feature in Rajasthan Royals playing XI against Mumbai Indians.
7:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Why Are Rajasthan Royals Wearing an All-Pink Jersey in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

Why Are Rajasthan Royals Wearing an All-Pink Jersey in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

The reason behind this is the "Pink Promise" campaign.
7:34 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav recalls his match-winning 79* against RCB in IPL 2020

‘It was an Emotional Knock’: Star Mumbai Indians Player Recalls His Match-winning 79* Against RCB in IPL 2020

MI won that match by five wickets.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter so far has amassed just 110 runs at a paltry average of 12.22.
6:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanjay Bangar opined that CSK might release Ashwin and Pathirana before the IPL 2026 player auction

Former RCB Coach Reveals Two Players Whom CSK Might Release After IPL 2025

CSK suffered their fifth successive loss in Chepauk last night.
6:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
Raghu Sharma Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Meet Raghu Sharma: 32-Year-Old Leg Spinner Signed by Mumbai Indians as Vignesh Puthur’s Replacement for IPL 2025

He last played a professional T20 match in 2021.
5:58 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.