EXPLAINED Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

EXPLAINED: Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He got hurt during a practice session before the match when a ball hit him just above the eye.

During the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Hardik Pandya had a tape over his left eye.

He got hurt during a practice session before the match when a ball hit him just above the eye. His eye was safe, but he needed stitches. As per reports, he got seven stitches and came out to play with a small bandage on the spot.

Injured But Unstoppable: Hardik Leads From the Front

Even after the injury, Hardik showed great effort. He played the match, scored 48 runs from just 23 balls, and also took one wicket. His all-round show helped Mumbai Indians win the game by a big margin of 100 runs.

His courage reminded fans of Virat Kohli’s 2016 match, where Kohli played with stitches in his hand and scored 113 runs for RCB in a must-win match.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians Make a Strong Comeback With Six Straight Wins

Mumbai Indians scored 217 for 2, with Rickelton making 61, Rohit 53, Suryakumar 48 not out, and Hardik 48 not out. In reply, Rajasthan Royals were all out for 117.

Archer was their top scorer with 30, while Boult took three for 28, Karn took three for 23, and Bumrah picked up two for 15. Mumbai Indians won the match by 100 runs.

This was Mumbai’s sixth win in a row. They had a slow start with only one win in their first five matches, but now they have made a strong comeback and with six straight wins and are at the top of the points table.

It was another poor day for Rajasthan Royals. This was their eighth defeat of the season, and now they are out of the playoffs contention. They are the second team to get eliminated, after Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik Pandya’s effort, even after getting hurt, has been very important in Mumbai Indians’ comeback. His performance and captaincy have come at the right time and have helped the team do well.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
RR vs MI

