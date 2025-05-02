Why Is Travis Head Not in SRH Playing XI For Must-Win Clash Against Guajart Titans in IPL 2025?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) decided not to include their explosive opener Travis Head in the playing XI in their must-win clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) today (May 2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, Head features in the list of impact substitutes and will come in to bat during the chase. The reason behind this is since SRH is bowling first, it would allow them to play an extra bowler.

SRH will now have six bowlers in the lineup – Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari and Kamindu Mendis.

GT vs SRH Playing XIs and Impact Players

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Sherfane Rutherford

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Sha

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Travis Head, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder

