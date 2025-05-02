News
Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Sai Sudharsan Becomes Second Fastest To 2000 T20 Runs Behind Punjab Kings Legend During IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The youngster got back his Orange Cap with his knock against SRH

Gujarat Titans Star Sai Sudharsan Only Indian in Rare IPL List After Blistering Start to IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans’ opening batter B Sai Sudharsan on Friday became the fastest among Asian players to reach 2,000 T20 runs with his blazing 48 off 23 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.

The southpaw took 54 innings to reach the milestone with United Arab Emirates’ batter Muhammed Waseem was the closest having taken 58 innings to reach 2,000 runs in the format. Batting great Sachin Tendulkar held that record for over 13 years by reaching the tally in 59 innings.

GT’s Sai Sudharsan Betters Sachin Tendulkar

However, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) great Shaun Marsh is at the top of the list as he had reached the milestone in just 53 innings. Marsh was the inaugural 2008 edition’s Orange Cap holder with 616 runs from 11 matches as Kings XI Punjab reached the final against Rajasthan Royals. 

Sudharsan is now second in the all-time list behind Marsh who has scored a total of 2,477 runs in the IPL from 71 matches for Punjab across nine seasons.

ALSO READ:

Sudharsan had finished as GT’s highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 527 runs from 12 matches and got back the IPL 2025 Orange Cap from Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav.

The 23-year-old has lit up the tournament with his fluent batting performances that had all the flair of a classical left-hander.

Sai Sudharsan With Most Boundaries In IPL

Despite having a strike rate of 154 to Suryakumar’s 172, Sudharsan has oozed class with his boundary often relying on timing, placement and redirection over brute force and unconventional shots.

He has hit the most number of fours in IPL 2025 so far with 55. GT captain Shubman Gill is behind with 48 boundaries.

On Friday, Gill and Sudharsan put on a show at the Narendra Modi Stadium as they blazed their way to 53/0 in just four overs, then 82/0 by the end of the Powerplay.

Sudharsan toyed with experienced bowlers like Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel as he served each of them with five and four boundaries in their Powerplay overs respectively.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari prevented Sudharsan from getting to his fifth fifty of the tournament with a googly that took off an edge and landed in wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen’s gloves.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT vs SRH
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Sai Sudharsan
Sunrisers Hyderabad

