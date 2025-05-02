News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Kerala Cricket Association suspended S. Sreesanth for comments on Sanju Samson
news
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Former India Star Suspended for Three Years by the Kerala Cricket Association for Comments on Sanju Samson

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

The decision was taken on April 30.

Kerala Cricket Association suspended S. Sreesanth for comments on Sanju Samson

Former pacer S. Sreesanth has been suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for allegedly making false and derogatory statements against the organisation. The KCA banned him for three years on April 30, regarding his statement on their skipper, Sanju Samson.

Kerala Cricket League teams handed a show-cause

Reportedly, the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning player made a few derogatory and misleading comments on KCA about the omission of Samson from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The incident took place during a panel discussion on a Malayalam television channel.

The Kollam Aeries (co-owned by Sreesanth), Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples have been issued show-cause notices following the incident.

“Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management,” read a KCA statement.

The General Body might also file a compensation claim against Samson’s father and two others for false allegations against the board. Furthermore, the KCA clarified that the notice to Sreesanth was not issued for supporting the wicketkeeper-batter. It was solely intended for making defamatory comments against the association.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson in IPL 2025

The 30-year-old has endured an injury-hit season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He played the first three matches of this edition as an impact player, as a finger injury restricted him from keeping the wickets.

Though he made a quick comeback as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, an abdominal injury ruled him out again for the next four matches. However, he might make a return to the playing XI for the last three league-stage matches of RR.

Samson’s franchise has failed to put up a consistent show this season. With only three victories in 11 matches this season, they are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.

With their massive 100-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians last night, RR are eliminated from the playoffs qualification race. However, the Men in Pink will look to finish their season on a high. They will clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium on May 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India
KCA
Kerala Cricket Association
Sanju Samson
sreesanth

Related posts

England will likely announce their squad later today for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, starting May 22 in Nottingham.

England Name Two Newbies in Test Squad for Zimbabwe Series

While a few players are on the expected lines, a few top players in the domestic arena might find a place in the team.
4:36 pm
Darpan Jain
Will Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Play Against Sunrisers Hyderabad Today in IPL 2025 Clash?

Will Gujarat Titans Skipper Shubman Gill Play Against Sunrisers Hyderabad Today in IPL 2025 Clash?

Gill was unable to field and had to sit out due to a back spasm in their last match against RR.
4:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Adam Gilchrist backs RCB to win their maiden IPL title this season

‘Whenever Virat is Scoring, There’s a Chance’: Former IPL-winning Captain Backs RCB to Clinch Their Maiden Title in IPL 2025

They are one win away from finalising a spot in the playoffs.
4:31 pm
Sreejita Sen
Aakash Chopra criticises Rajasthan Royals auction strategy IPL 2025

25 Crores Drained: Former India Player Criticises Rajasthan Royals Auction Strategy After Their IPL 2025 Elimination

They were humiliated by Mumbai Indians last night at home.
2:20 pm
Sreejita Sen
The start was positive from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who whacked two maximums off Trent Boult in the RR vs MI clash in IPL 2025.

How Trent Boult Outsmarted Yashasvi Jaiswal With an Uncanny Variation During RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

While the target was big, MI needed to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal as early as possible.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
'BIGGEST Impact on Me' - Not AB de Villiers or Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

‘BIGGEST Impact on Me’ – Not AB De Villiers or Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

He gave that advice without Kohli even asking for it.
12:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.