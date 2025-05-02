Former India Star Suspended for Three Years by the Kerala Cricket Association for Comments on Sanju Samson

The decision was taken on April 30.

Former pacer S. Sreesanth has been suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for allegedly making false and derogatory statements against the organisation. The KCA banned him for three years on April 30, regarding his statement on their skipper, Sanju Samson.

Kerala Cricket League teams handed a show-cause

Reportedly, the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning player made a few derogatory and misleading comments on KCA about the omission of Samson from India’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The incident took place during a panel discussion on a Malayalam television channel.

The Kollam Aeries (co-owned by Sreesanth), Alappuzha Team Lead, and Alappuzha Ripples have been issued show-cause notices following the incident.

“Since the franchise teams gave satisfactory responses to the notices, no further action will be taken against them. However, the meeting decided to advise greater caution when appointing members to team management,” read a KCA statement.

The General Body might also file a compensation claim against Samson’s father and two others for false allegations against the board. Furthermore, the KCA clarified that the notice to Sreesanth was not issued for supporting the wicketkeeper-batter. It was solely intended for making defamatory comments against the association.

ALSO READ:

Sanju Samson in IPL 2025

The 30-year-old has endured an injury-hit season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He played the first three matches of this edition as an impact player, as a finger injury restricted him from keeping the wickets.

Though he made a quick comeback as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, an abdominal injury ruled him out again for the next four matches. However, he might make a return to the playing XI for the last three league-stage matches of RR.

Samson’s franchise has failed to put up a consistent show this season. With only three victories in 11 matches this season, they are currently placed eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.

With their massive 100-run defeat against the Mumbai Indians last night, RR are eliminated from the playoffs qualification race. However, the Men in Pink will look to finish their season on a high. They will clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium on May 4.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.