Abhishek Sharma Calms Down Shubman Gill After Another Face-Off With Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 [WATCH]
Last updated: May 2, 2025

Abhishek Sharma Calms Down Shubman Gill After Another Face-Off With Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Gill had multiple heated exchanges.

Abhishek Sharma Calms Down Shubman Gill After Another Face-Off With Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill had a heated day in the middle during the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tonight (May 2) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). He had multiple heated exchanges, with the latest one happening after a DRS review, which declared Abhishek Sharma not out.

The incident happened after the fourth ball of the 14th over. Abhishek Sharma was looking extremely dangerous as he had crossed his fifty and GT needed his wicket badly.

The replays showed that the ball was pitching in-line and also hitting the wickets but the final decision was umpire’s call which saved Abhishek.

Gill looked extremely disappointed with the decision and he took it up with the on-field umpires. It eventually took Abhishek, Gill’s Punjab teammate to calm him down.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Earlier, Gill was furious at the umpires during the GT innings after he was sent back to the dugout due to a controversial runout.

ALSO READ:

Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock earlier

Speaking about the GT vs SRH match, Abhishek Sharma eventually departed in the 15th over after scoring a quickfire 74 off 41 balls.

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard reads 145 for 4 in 16.4 overs with Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy currently batting in the middle.

Earlier, the GT top 3 once again delivered the goods to propel them to a towering 200-plus total. Sai Sudarshan (48 off 23) and Shubman Gill (76 off 38) gave the Titans a solid start as Jos Buttler next continued the momentum with a fiery 64 off 37 as the Titans posted a massive 224 for 6 in 20 overs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill

