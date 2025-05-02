Will Shubman Gill Be Punished by IPL for Multiple Outbursts At Umpires During GT vs SRH in IPL 2025?

GT captain Shubman Gill lost his cool not once, but twice during Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2.

The usually calm Shubman Gill was seen arguing with on-field and third umpires during two separate incidents that have now raised questions about potential disciplinary action from the IPL.

Shubman Gill involved in Heated Exchange With Umpire Over Run Out

The first flashpoint came during the 13th over of the GT innings. Gill, who was in fine form with 76 runs off 38 balls, was involved in a controversial run-out at the non-striker’s end. Jos Buttler nudged a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari and called for a quick single. Harshal Patel fired in a throw which Heinrich Klaasen collected at the stumps.

The third umpire adjudged Gill out after reviewing the footage, but replays showed that the bails may have been dislodged before Klaasen had full control of the ball in his gloves. Gill was clearly displeased with the ruling and, after returning to the dugout, was seen engaged in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire near the boundary ropes.

The Second Flashpoint – Gill Argument With On-Field Umpire

The second incident occurred just an over later, during the 14th over of SRH’s innings. Abhishek Sharma was struck on the foot by Prasidh Krishna and required treatment from the physio. At this point, Gill approached on-field umpire Virender Sharma and appeared to express his frustration about something unrelated to the injury break.

Despite the umpire attempting to explain the situation to Gill, the GT captain remained visibly upset and continued the discussion. It was only after Abhishek Sharma, a long-time friend of Gill, intervened and asked him to calm down that the matter was defused.

What Does the IPL Code of Conduct Say?

According to Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, any excessive show of disappointment or argument with the umpire over a decision may be considered a Level 1 offence. The rule includes behaviors such as:

Arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the umpire

Delaying play after a dismissal

Excessive or visible signs of dissent

The Code clearly states:

What Could Be the Consequences?

Since both incidents involved visible dissent and prolonged discussions with match officials, Gill could be charged with a Level 1 offence under the Code of Conduct. The usual penalty for such an offence is a 25% fine of the match fee. In rare cases, if the behavior is deemed more serious or repeated, the match referee could escalate the matter.

As of now, the IPL has not officially announced any action, but a statement could be expected post-match or during the weekend review of disciplinary incidents.

