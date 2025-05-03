[WATCH] Devdutt Padikkal Performance Tracking Watch Broken by Sam Curran During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

The incident involving Devdutt Padikkal and Sam Curran happened during the 14th over of RCB's innings.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal broke his performance tracking watch after he was hit on the wrist courtesy a ball from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Sam Curran during an IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

How Devdutt Padikkal broke his watch

The incident happened during the second ball of the 14th over. Sam Curran delivered a slower short ball, which Devdutt Padikkal looked to pull.

However, Padikkal was undone by the pace variation of Curran’s delivery and eventually got hit on the wrist. The watch went flying over the stumps. As mentioned by the commentators on-air, the watch is used by several players to track their recovery and sleep routine.

The Karnataka batter was eventually dismissed in the 16th over by Matheesha Pathirana. Devdutt Padikkal scored 17 runs from 15 balls, hitting a four and a six each.

RCB post mammoth total vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a mammoth total of 213/5 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Virat Kohli (62) and Jacob Bethell (53) led the hosts’ early charge with a 97-run partnership for the first wicket before both openers departed in a gap to two overs between the 10th and 12th overs.

Apart from Padikkal, skipper Rajat Patidar also played a cameo of 11 runs from 15 balls but the ultimate star of RCB’s innings was Romario Shepherd. The West Indian cricketer slammed 53 runs from 14 balls to power RCB to a challenging total. To add some context, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were 159/5 after 18 overs but the West Indian all-rounder ensured his team would not give up just yet.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in third place with 14 points, are still in contention for a place in the IPL playoffs. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the tournament and lie in 10th place with four points.

