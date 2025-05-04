PBKS vs LSG Weather Updates: Latest Dharamsala Weather, Rain Forecast and Cut Off Times for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025

All eyes will be on the Dharamsala weather ahead of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both teams are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs, which means that both teams have everything to play for.
Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are currently in fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points from 10 matches. Lucknow Super Giants are in sixth place with 10 points from as many matches. While the major focus will be on the match without a doubt, there will be eyes on the weather as well. Will it rain in Dharamsala during the match? Can we see a full-fledged contest?
Fans can rejoice and look forward to a full game of cricket as there is very minimal chance of rain in Dharamsala on Sunday night. According to Weather.com, there is just one to two percent chance of rain in Dharamsala during match time. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.
ALSO READ:
There was, however, forecast for some rain in the morning and early afternoon. The temperatures are expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 63 percent to 67 percent.
As per the IPL playing conditions, should a match be affected due to bad weather or poor light, the game can be extended by an hour from the scheduled close of play time. While the overs will start getting reduced after a significant amount of time, the latest a five-over match can begin is at 10.54 pm IST.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh
Likely impact player: Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi
Likely impact player: Mayank Yadav
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.