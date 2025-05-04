PBKS vs LSG Weather Updates: Latest Dharamsala Weather, Rain Forecast and Cut Off Times for Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025

All eyes will be on the Dharamsala weather ahead of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 54 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both teams are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs, which means that both teams have everything to play for.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, are currently in fourth place in the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points from 10 matches. Lucknow Super Giants are in sixth place with 10 points from as many matches. While the major focus will be on the match without a doubt, there will be eyes on the weather as well. Will it rain in Dharamsala during the match? Can we see a full-fledged contest?

PBKS vs LSG Weather Forecast: Will it rain in Dharamsala?

Fans can rejoice and look forward to a full game of cricket as there is very minimal chance of rain in Dharamsala on Sunday night. According to Weather.com, there is just one to two percent chance of rain in Dharamsala during match time. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.

There was, however, forecast for some rain in the morning and early afternoon. The temperatures are expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 63 percent to 67 percent.

PBKS vs LSG: What is the cut-off time for a 5-over game?

As per the IPL playing conditions, should a match be affected due to bad weather or poor light, the game can be extended by an hour from the scheduled close of play time. While the overs will start getting reduced after a significant amount of time, the latest a five-over match can begin is at 10.54 pm IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🕒 Extra Time : Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.

: Matches can be extended by up to if there’s a delay or interruption. ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time : Use the 60-minute buffer Use time set aside for strategic timeouts Shorten the break between innings (if needed)

: 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down? If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.

🔢 Overs Calculation Rate : Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.

: ✅ Minimum Overs Needed : At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.

: 🌧️ Interrupted Games : If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.

: ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished : If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result and both teams get one point.

PBKS vs LSG Likely Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh

Likely impact player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Likely impact player: Mayank Yadav

