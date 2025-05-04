News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Reminisces Valuable Advice He Received From Mumbai Indians Legend In His Debut IPL Season

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Jasprit Bumrah recovered from a back injury to inspire MI's turnaround in IPL 2025

Jasprit Bumrah with 176 wickets from 140 Indian Premier League (IPL) games is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians and is a five-time champion with them.

He is feared by batsmen all over the world for his knack to pick wickets at will. Even after returning from a lower-back injury recently, he carries the same threat as before.

All the accolades have been recent, but when he started with MI as a teenager, Bumrah was still a novice following his Under 19 experience and was in a dressing room full of legends.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Advice To Jasprit Bumrah

In Bumrah’s first IPL season, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar had some wise words which he credited for instilling confidence within him.

“When I came here, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing. It was his last year. Initially, when a 19-year-old comes into this atmosphere and sees such legends of the game everywhere, the level of cricket is so high and so different from under-19 cricket. I was a little overwhelmed. But when I played my first game, before starting the game, he told me that ‘Don’t look at the individual. Bowl to the batsman, not to the name.’ That helped me quite a lot,” Bumrah said at a press event in Mumbai on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah’s return to the squad added the spark within the MI camp as they turned their IPL 2025 campaign around. From being on the losing side four times in the first five games, Hardik Pandya’s men won six games in a row to remain a top contender for the No. 1 position.

Bumrah’s Mindset For Every Batter

The fast bowling ace also explained what he goes on in his mind when bowling to any batter.

“I know they are big players and they have got a big reputation, but at the end of the day, on the ground, don’t look at their name. There is one individual against you. This is what I was focusing on and that advice has stayed with me that whenever you play a game or you are under pressure, the other person is also under pressure. Treat it like a normal game, do not get too overawed by the reputation or any other circumstances that you cannot control,” he said.

MI have three more league matches left in IPL 2025 and at least two wins will put them in a position to finish in the top-two.

