News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025

Talismanic Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted sharing some invaluable advice to young Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Deshpande, who had a promising last season with CSK where he picked up 17 wickets in 13 games haven’t been able to repeat his form this time around. For RR in IPL 2025, the 29-year-old has played eight games while managing only six scalps.

Offering words of encouragement to Deshpande, Bumrah highlighted the importance of having an attacking mindset as a bowler even if a batter is taking him to the cleaners.

The Royals shared a heartwarming video capturing the duo as the MI pacer imparted his wisdom.

Bumrah said in the video, “Aur thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main na acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna marega? Tu mar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se marunga. [And we need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn’t mean trying to take a wicket with every single ball. It means thinking, ‘I’ll bowl a good ball, but I’ll get you out.’ Go on, hit it, hit a six—how many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I’ll come back even harder].”

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah form in IPL 2025

The 31-year-old had missed the starting of the season due to his rehabilitation from a back injury. He wasn’t available for the first four MI games and has played only seven matches thus far.

Despite that, Bumrah has been clinical and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and a tidy economy of 6.96.

His contributions haven’t gone to waste as the Mumbai Indians currently occupy the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table and have strong chance to finish in the top two and get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Tushar Deshpande

Related posts

SRH Pacer Jaydev Unadkat Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor Outing in IPL 2025

‘Can’t be the Norm’: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor IPL 2025

SRH lost their latest clash against GT by 38 runs.
4:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb

How a Washout Of The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Can Affect RCB’s Playoffs Chances?

RCB are third in the table with seven wins and three losses
3:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are stronger, so they should win.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 52 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

3:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

‘Just Started Their Surge’: Sunil Gavaskar Plays Down Mumbai Indians’ Resurgence, Says THIS Team Will Win IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians are in strong contention to finish the league stage in No.1 position
12:33 pm
Samarnath Soory
mohammed shami ipl 2025 srh sunrisers hyderabad

‘Not Looking Good’: Former India Opener Raises Questions Over Mohammed Shami’s Efficiency For SRH In IPL 2025

Shami conceded 48 runs from his four overs against his former side Gujarat Titans
11:31 am
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to make changes to their playing eleven for the upcoming match.
4:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.