‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025

Talismanic Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah was spotted sharing some invaluable advice to young Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Tushar Deshpande amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Deshpande, who had a promising last season with CSK where he picked up 17 wickets in 13 games haven’t been able to repeat his form this time around. For RR in IPL 2025, the 29-year-old has played eight games while managing only six scalps.

Offering words of encouragement to Deshpande, Bumrah highlighted the importance of having an attacking mindset as a bowler even if a batter is taking him to the cleaners.

The Royals shared a heartwarming video capturing the duo as the MI pacer imparted his wisdom.

Bumrah said in the video, “Aur thoda mindset wise aggressive rehna hai. Aggressive in the sense, aisa nahi ke har ball pe danda uda do. But, main na acha ball dalunga par main out karunga. Chal maar le, ek chakka marle, kitna marega? Tu mar, theek hai, phir main aur jor se marunga. [And we need to be a bit more aggressive in terms of mindset. Aggressive doesn’t mean trying to take a wicket with every single ball. It means thinking, ‘I’ll bowl a good ball, but I’ll get you out.’ Go on, hit it, hit a six—how many can you hit? You hit me, fine, I’ll come back even harder].”

Jasprit Bumrah form in IPL 2025

The 31-year-old had missed the starting of the season due to his rehabilitation from a back injury. He wasn’t available for the first four MI games and has played only seven matches thus far.

Despite that, Bumrah has been clinical and has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.72 and a tidy economy of 6.96.

His contributions haven’t gone to waste as the Mumbai Indians currently occupy the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table and have strong chance to finish in the top two and get two attempts at qualifying for the summit clash.

