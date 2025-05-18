News
Mitchell Owen Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mitchell Owen Joins Former CSK Player And Other Australians For Unwanted IPL Record After Duck in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Game

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read

Mitchell Owen was dismissed for a two-ball duck during the RR vs PBKS game on Sunday.

Mitchell Owen Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Australia’s Mitchell Owen endured a forgettable outing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday. The 23-year-old was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Kwena Maphaka during Punjab Kings’ innings.

Mitchell Owen joins forgettable list

By doing so, Mitchell Owen became the fourth Australian to have registered a duck on their Indian Premier League debut. The other Australians to have been dismissed for ducks on their IPL debuts are Ben Laughlin, Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson.

Ben Laughlin was playing for Chennai Super Kings when he was dismissed for a duck against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013. He became the first Australian player to be dismissed for a nought in the IPL on debut. Six years later, in 2019, Ashton Turner suffered the same fate when he turned up for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings (Then Kings XI Punjab).

ALSO READ:

In 2021, Jhye Richardson became the third Australian to be dismissed for a duck on IPL debut. He played for Mumbai Indians that season and was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Punjab Kings.

Owen had been named as a replacement for all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out of the rest of IPL 2025 due to an injury.

PBKS post strong total

Punjab Kings posted a strong total of 219/5 from 20 overs after opting to bat first. The visitors lost three wickets in the powerplay, including those of Priyansh Arya (9) and Prabhsimran Singh (21), who have had a stellar season with the bat otherwise. Punjab Kings posted 58/3 in the powerplay, and then came the turnaround. Nehal Wadhera (70) and Shashank Singh (59*) turned things around for Punjab Kings, along with ample support from skipper Shreyas Iyer (30) and Azmatullah Omarzai (21*).

At the time of writing this report, Rajasthan Royals were 114/3 in 10.2 overs, with Omarzai having removed skipper Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan Royals (Ninth place, six points) are already out of IPL playoffs contention whereas Punjab Kings (Third place, 15 points) are closer to qualifying for the knockout stage.

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Mitchell Owen
Punjab Kings
RR vs PBKS
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

