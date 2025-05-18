India Star Loses 10 Kilos, Follows Strict Diet Plan To Get Ready for Tour of England

Dynamic India batter Sarfaraz Khan was recently named in the India A squad for the tour of England. India A will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton and then a final match against the senior Team India before the high-profile five-match Test series against the Three Lions kickstarts from June 20.

Prior to the tour, Sarfaraz Khan is leaving no stones unturned in his preparations. The 27-year-old has lost 10 kilos and is on a strict diet plan of boiled veggies and chicken to get fitter, according to an India Today report.

Apart from his diet, Sarfaraz is also practicing twice a day, focused on improving his off-stump discipline, which is key to success in the swinging conditions of England.

Sarfaraz Khan determined to earn maiden overseas Test cap

Sarafaraz Khan had made his debut during the England Test series at home early last year but is yet to get a cap in an overseas Test. He did not get a chance to feature in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, although he travelled to Australia with his last appearance coming during the New Zealand series, which India lost 3-0.

Now, with the retirements of batting stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two places in the batting lineup are up for grabs and Sarfaraz would be determined to earn an opportunity to don the whites in England on the back of a solid display for India A.

In the six Test matches so far, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three fifties to his name.

