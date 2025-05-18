News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
sarfaraz khan loses 10 kilos follows strict diet plan to get ready for england tour
news

India Star Loses 10 Kilos, Follows Strict Diet Plan To Get Ready for Tour of England

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 2 min read
sarfaraz khan loses 10 kilos follows strict diet plan to get ready for england tour

Dynamic India batter Sarfaraz Khan was recently named in the India A squad for the tour of England. India A will play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton and then a final match against the senior Team India before the high-profile five-match Test series against the Three Lions kickstarts from June 20.

Prior to the tour, Sarfaraz Khan is leaving no stones unturned in his preparations. The 27-year-old has lost 10 kilos and is on a strict diet plan of boiled veggies and chicken to get fitter, according to an India Today report.

Apart from his diet, Sarfaraz is also practicing twice a day, focused on improving his off-stump discipline, which is key to success in the swinging conditions of England.

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz Khan determined to earn maiden overseas Test cap

Sarafaraz Khan had made his debut during the England Test series at home early last year but is yet to get a cap in an overseas Test. He did not get a chance to feature in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, although he travelled to Australia with his last appearance coming during the New Zealand series, which India lost 3-0.

Now, with the retirements of batting stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two places in the batting lineup are up for grabs and Sarfaraz would be determined to earn an opportunity to don the whites in England on the back of a solid display for India A.

In the six Test matches so far, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10 with one hundred and three fifties to his name.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India A
India tour of England
Sarfaraz Khan
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Former Australia Captain Aaron Finch Hails Virat Kohli After His Test Retirement

‘Putting Your Ego Aside…’: Former Australia Captain Hails Virat Kohli After His Retirement From Tests

Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 12.
6:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mitchell Owen Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Mitchell Owen Joins Former CSK Player And Other Australians For Unwanted IPL Record After Duck in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Game

Mitchell Owen was dismissed for a two-ball duck during the RR vs PBKS game on Sunday.
6:28 pm
Vishnu PN
rr vs pbks shreyas iyer toss ipl 2025

Is Shreyas Iyer Not Fully Fit? Punjab Kings Skipper Spotted With Bandaged Finger During RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Clash

Iyer batted for 25 balls against Rajasthan Royals
6:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Didn't Get Credit': Former India Player Sunil Gavaskar Supports Shreyas Iyer on His Previous Verdict Amidst IPL 2025

‘Didn’t Get Credit’: Former India Player Takes a Dig at Gautam Gambhir, Supports Shreyas Iyer on His Previous Verdict Amidst IPL 2025

KKR won their third IPL title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.
3:58 pm
Sreejita Sen
mitchell owen pbks playing xi ricky ponting ipl 2025 rr vs pbks

Mitchell Owen: Ricky Ponting-Inspired Punjab Kings Signing Who Debuts in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match While Yet To Make Australia Debut

3:20 pm
CX Staff Writer

Why Is Jofra Archer Not in Rajasthan Royals Playing XI Against PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash?

3:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.