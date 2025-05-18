3 Players Who Can Replace Marco Jansen at Punjab Kings for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former PBKS All-rounder

He will not be available for the IPL 2025 playoffs due to international commitments.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) face a big headache in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Marco Jansen set to miss the playoffs. South Africa will be preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, to be played from June 11.

Punjab Kings have a great chance of making it to the top four, having collected 15 points so far with three games to go. Jansen has been a key asset for the franchise in IPL 2025, and his absence will leave a big hole in their line-up if they reach the playoffs.

The left-arm pacer has taken 11 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 8.79, including best figures for three for 17. He has also made a couple of handy contributions with the bat, hitting 34 not-out in 19 and 25 not-out off 20.

The players’ availability has been a major issue for the franchises after the tournament was temporarily suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict. South African players, who are part of the WTC final squad, will play the remaining group matches, but they will leave before the playoffs.

As teams scramble to get the ideal replacements, we take a look at three players who can replace Marco Jansen in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza was part of the Punjab Kings side in the previous two editions of the league. The veteran all-rounder would be a great fit in the squad for several reasons.

One area PBKS have struggled in Glenn Maxwell’s absence is an off-spin option. In Raza, they get a quality spinner and a batter capable of playing at any position.

Raza has looked in incredible form in the PSL 2025. He smashed 228 runs in nine innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 164. With the ball, he took eight wickets at an economy of 7.10.

Michael Bracewell

Another off-spin all-rounder, the Punjab Kings can sign for the IPL 2025 playoffs is Michael Bracewell. The Kiwi star is an excellent hitter in the middle and lower-middle order and is one of the better finger spinners in the shorter format.

Bracewell didn’t have a great PSL campaign with only 83 runs from seven innings, along with six wickets. But he has the quality and would fit into the PBKS line-up well.

Riley Meredith

With Lockie Ferguson and Marco Jansen unavailable, Punjab Kings could use another overseas pacer in the squad. They have signed Kyle Jamieson as a replacement, and have Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai. But none of them has the sheer pace to trouble the batters.

Riley Meredith had a good Big Bash League season, with 16 wickets from 10 games at an economy of 8.52. In PSL, he picked four scalps in four games at 8.17 rpo. He is an improved bowler in T20 cricket and can be a good alternative to Jansen.

