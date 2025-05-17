News
Most Runs among South African players in IPL 2025 ft. Aiden Markram Tristan Stubbs Faf du Plessis Heinrich Klaasen Ryan Rickelton
Most Runs Among South African Players in IPL 2025 ft. Aiden Markram

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 17, 2025 - 4 min read

3 South African players have gone on to cross the 300-run mark in IPL 2025.

Most Runs among South African players in IPL 2025 ft. Aiden Markram Tristan Stubbs Faf du Plessis Heinrich Klaasen Ryan Rickelton

The South African players have always delivered memorable performances in the IPL over the years and it has been no different this year also. Many South African players have been playing in this ongoing IPL 2025 season and a lot of them have made their bat do the talking by scoring heaps of runs. Here, we shall take a look at the top five run-getters in IPL 2025 so far.

SEE: ENTIRE IPL 2025 PLAYOFFS SCENARIOS

Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) – 348 Runs

Aiden Markram has emerged as a key performer for Lucknow Super Giants in the 2025 IPL season. In 11 matches, the South African batter has amassed 348 runs at an average of 31.63 and a strike rate of 146.83, including four half-centuries. His top score of 66 came against Rajasthan Royals, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings.

Notably, Markram has achieved fifties against four different teams this season: Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals. This consistent form marks a significant improvement from his previous seasons, where he managed only two fifties across 2023 and 2024 combined. His aggressive approach has been instrumental in bolstering LSG’s top order, contributing to the team’s competitive edge this season.

Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians) – 336 Runs

Ryan Rickelton has made a notable impact in his debut IPL season with the Mumbai Indians. The South African left-hander has scored 336 runs across 12 innings, averaging 30.54 with an impressive strike rate of 153.42. His performance includes three half-centuries, with a top score of 62* against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rickelton’s aggressive batting has been instrumental in Mumbai’s top-order, providing consistent starts alongside Rohit Sharma. However, his IPL campaign is set to conclude prematurely as he has been recalled by Cricket South Africa for the upcoming World Test Championship final, making him unavailable for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians are reportedly considering Jonny Bairstow as a potential replacement to fill the void left by Rickelton’s departure.

Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – 311 Runs

Heinrich Klaasen has been a pivotal figure for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 IPL season. The South African wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 311 runs across 11 innings, boasting an average of 34.56 and a strike rate of 153.96. His standout performance was an unbeaten 71 against Mumbai Indians, providing stability in the middle order.

Despite his consistent contributions, SRH faced challenges, leading to their early exit from playoff contention. Klaasen’s retention for a substantial INR 23 crore underscores the franchise’s confidence in his abilities. However, given the team’s overall performance, discussions about the value of such investments are inevitable.

Also Read:

Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals) – 259 Runs

Tristan Stubbs has been a standout performer for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 IPL season, amassing 259 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 51.80 and a strike rate of 151.46. While he hasn’t registered a half-century, his top score of 41 not out against Sunrisers Hyderabad was pivotal in stabilizing the innings during a critical phase.

Stubbs’ consistent contributions in the middle order have been instrumental in Delhi’s campaign, especially during challenging situations. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and anchor the innings has provided the team with much-needed resilience. As the Capitals vie for a playoff spot, Stubbs’ form remains a key asset in their batting lineup.

Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals) – 168 Runs

Faf du Plessis, the seasoned South African batter, has contributed 168 runs for Delhi Capitals in the 2025 IPL season, maintaining an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 128.24. His performance includes two half-centuries, with a top score of 62 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite his experience, du Plessis’s form has been modest compared to his previous seasons.

Notably, he missed several matches due to fitness concerns, limiting his impact on the team’s campaign. As the Capitals navigate the latter stages of the tournament, du Plessis’s presence remains pivotal, both for his batting prowess and leadership qualities.

