4 Players RCB Will Release After IPL 2025 Ft. 8.75 Crore Overseas Star

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are having a great season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They are in second place with 16 points from 11 matches. With three games left, just one more win will take them to the playoffs, and two wins could help them finish in the top two.

RCB have been excellent in away games, winning all six so far. Their batting has been strong. This year, their bowling has also been good, which was not the case in previous seasons. The team did well at the IPL 2025 mega auction by picking the right players.

However, some players have failed to meet the expectations. The team might decide to release them after the season. Here are four players RCB could let go after IPL 2025.

Liam Livingstone

Bought for INR 8.75 crore at the auction, Liam Livingstone has scored only 87 runs in six innings and taken just two wickets. After seven matches of underwhelming performances, he was dropped from the team and replaced by Romario Shepherd.

This dip in form isn’t new. Even during his time with the Punjab Kings, Livingstone didn’t meet the expectations. After his standout 2022 season, when he scored 437 runs, his numbers have gone down. Considering his high price and low impact, RCB might decide to release him ahead of the next season and look for a different player in the mini auction.

Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, who has been ruled out of the rest of the season due to injury. Mayank had gone unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mayank is likely to be included in RCB’s playing XI for the remaining matches. However, once Padikkal returns next season, it could be tough for Mayank to find a place in the team. Padikkal performed well earlier this season thus, RCB might release Mayank ahead of the next season.

Rasikh Dar

Rasikh Salam Dar was bought for INR 6 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, he has played only two matches so far and has been expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.66.

RCB picked him for his death bowling skills, which he had shown while playing for Delhi Capitals last season. But this season, Rasikh hasn’t performed well. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal already doing well, it’s hard for him to get a regular spot in the team.

Because of his high price, RCB might let him go before the next season and try to get a fast bowler at a lower price.

Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara was picked for INR 1.60 crore after a decent IPL 2024 season with Mumbai Indians, where he took eight wickets in seven matches.

However, he hasn’t had a chance to play this season. With RCB already having top-quality bowlers in the playing XI, and Lungi Ngidi as backup, it’s tough for Thushara to break into the team.

RCB might consider releasing him before the next season and using the amount to strengthen the middle-order.

