Jonny Bairstow to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former SRH Opener Tipped to Replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read
Jonny Bairstow to replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

After the news of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resuming, Will Jacks joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp. He will play MI’s last two league-stage games against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21 and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 26. However, if MI qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Jacks will return to England while Jonny Bairstow will be a replacement.

Earlier, the IPL 2025 was scheduled to end on June 25. But an unexpected, week-long suspension has pushed the date of the final clash to June 3. The extension means the T20 league is clashing with the international fixtures.

England are hosting the West Indies for three ODIs and T20Is starting May 29. Jacks has been added to the white-ball cricket roster and is expected to reach England before the start of the bilateral series. If MI reaches the playoffs, the 26-year-old will be replaced by Bairstow.

How will MI use Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2025?

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Will Jacks formed the top three for the Mumbai Indians. However, the Protea batter will also be unavailable for the Playoffs stage. The World Test Championship (WTC) final will be played at the home of cricket between Australia and South Africa on June 11.

Thus, Bairstow may be pushed up the order to open with Rohit.

More to follow…

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

