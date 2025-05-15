News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rajat Patidar RCB during practice session ahead of KKR clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL 2025 amid injury concerns
indian-premier-league-ipl

Latest Footage From RCB Nets Clears the Air On Rajat Patidar Ahead of RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

He has made 53 runs in last five innings.

Rajat Patidar RCB during practice session ahead of KKR clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL 2025 amid injury concerns

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume with Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17. There were speculations on the availability of skipper Rajat Patidar due to a finger injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma was slated to take over the captaincy reins. However, during a practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, ahead of the KKR clash, Patidar was seen in action.

The 31-year-old was batting in the nets. He took the aerial route for one of his shots.

Watch the video here:

During the IPL 2025 suspension break, Patidar was seen wearing a splint on his finger. He injured his finger while fielding against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during RCB’s last clash before the break. Some reports suggested that he may either sit out for the full match or be used as an impact player during the RCB innings.

But the caption confirmed that the splint is now off. This means Patidar would be available for the Saturday clash and will hopefully lead the side for the full match.

ALSO READ:

Rajat Patidar Form a Concern as RCB Pushes for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Patidar has batted in 10 out of 11 RCB games this season. Mostly coming in at No.4, he has amassed 239 runs at an average of 23.90 and a strike rate of 140.58. He has struck two half-centuries this season, against CSK in Chennai and the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

In the IPL 2025 opening clash against KKR, Patidar ablazed the Eden Gardens as he smashed a 16-ball 32. Apart from these three knocks, Patidar has scored 25 runs or lower. His scores in the last five innings were – 11, 6, 1, 12, and 23.

RCB are in a comfortable position on the points table with 16 points from eight wins in 11 matches. They will face KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad at home before heading to Lucknow for their last league-stage fixture. They are one win away from qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs. More so, they would look to finish in the top two spots.

However, with Patidar’s lost form, RCB may find themselves in trouble. Their top order looks solid with Virat Kohli in red-hot form alongside Phil Salt. The lower-middle order is also in good hands with Tim David and Romario Shepherd. Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya have also played valuable cameos so far. RCB will have to be cautious about their weak middle-order, especially after Devdutt Padikkal also being ruled out of the tournament amid injury concerns.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB vs KKR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

9:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
punjab kings ipl 2025 xavier bartlett

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bring In Former RCB Pacer As IPL 2025 Replacement For Injured Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury during Punjab Kings' clash against SRH
9:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

He had already missed LSG's first nine games in IPL 2025.
9:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Pat Cummins Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

‘A No for Me’: Former Mumbai Indians Player Says Overseas Stars Should Not Be Pressurized to Returning to India for IPL 2025

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after a week's suspension.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
punjab kings team pbks ipl 2025

4 Players Punjab Kings (PBKS) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 11 Crore Buy

The team has been in great form but there are some players they need to leave behind.
6:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

6 Big Players Who Are Confirmed to be Unavailable for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Key Mumbai Indians Duo

A total of 17 matches are to be played in IPL 2025 from May 17 to June 3.
5:46 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.