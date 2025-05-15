News
india women's squads for england tour announced shafali verma returns
news

Shafali Verma Makes T20I Comeback In India Women’s Squads For England White-Ball Series

Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

The opening batter did extremely since her axe in October last year

india women's squads for england tour announced shafali verma returns

Delhi Capitals’ star opener Shafali Verma made a much-awaited return to the national T20I team after seven months as she was named in the India women’s squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of England on Thursday.

Pratika Rawal, Shafali’s competitor, was retained for the ODI squad with Shafali only picked for the T20Is. India are fresh off a Tri-Series victory in Sri Lanka which also featured South Africa.

Shafali Verma In India Women’s Squads For England Tour

Harmanpreet Kaur’s sides will face off against England in five T20Is set to be played from June 28 to July 12. The three ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22.

Veteran all-rounder Sneh Rana’s performances in the Tri-Nation tournament have also earned her a place in both the ODI and T20I squads.

Gujarat Giants fast-bowler Kashvee Gowtham lost her place in the ODI squad from the Tri-Nation tournament. Her GG pace partner Sayali Satghare replaced her in the squad after missing out on a place in the Tri-Series.

Satghare will have young pacers Shree Charani and Kranti Goud for company in seaming English conditions.

Similar Squads For ODI and T20I Series

For the T20Is, Rawal is the only exclusion with the rest of the squad same as the ODI squad.

India women haven’t played T20Is since December last year when they hosted West Indies at home.

Shafali has been in phenomenal touch since her axe from the national team since November last year. The 21-year-old has 1,203 runs from 15 innings across three different domestic competitions at a strike rates of over 150. She also played a vital role in Delhi Capitals reaching their third WPL final in a row with 304 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 152.76.

Ahead of the 2025 ODI World Cup at home, India have focused on playing ODIs but the England series will have only three 50-over games. Harmanpreet’s women do not have any other matches scheduled for the rest of the year as the International Cricket Council is yet to confirm dates for the 2025 ODI World Cup.

However, they are set to play a three-format series in Australia early in January next year.

Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women
Shafali Verma
