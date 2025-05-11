News
smriti mandhana tri-nation series ind w vs sl w
news

Smriti Mandhana Slams Century To Go Past Meg Lanning In Rare Multi-Tournament Record in Sri Lanka vs India Women’s Tri-Series Final

The Indian vice-captain has been in excellent form off late

smriti mandhana tri-nation series ind w vs sl w

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana reached a rare record in multi-nation tournaments in Women’s ODIs with a classy 116 off 101 balls in the Tri-Nation Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Mandhana now has 11ODI hundreds in tournaments featuring three or more nations. By doing so, the left-hander went past Australia’s legendary former captain Meg Lanning’s tally of 10 hundreds.

The Indian vice-captain has been in superb form since the end of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025. She has registered scores of 43, 36, 18 and 51 in the Tri-Nation tournament which contributed to India reaching the final.

Smriti Mandhana Goes Past Meg Lanning’s Rare Records

With the hundred on Sunday, Mandhana took her tally in multi-national tournaments to 3,575 runs at an average of 49.65. Besides the 11 hundreds, Mandhana also has 24 fifties to her name in these tournaments. She is also much ahead of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who is five hundreds and the legendary Mithali Raj who has four hundreds to her name.

ALSO READ:

Mandhana is only 271 runs behind Lanning’s ODI run tally. Overall, Mandhana is ninth among the all-time highest run-scorers in Women’s ODIs. She is also the second Indian to go past the 4,000-run mark in the format.

Mandhana’s knock was studded with 15 boundaries and two sixes as she forged a partnership of 120 runs for the second wicket with Harleen Deol to put India in a strong position.

India’s Excellent Form In Tri-Nation Tournament

She departed in the 33rd over of the match when she sliced off-spinner Dewmi Vihanga behind the square for an easy catch. With captain Harmanpreet Kaur and the in-form Jemimah Rodrigues at the crease, India are in a strong position to post a total above 320.

India have been in excellent form leading up to the Women’s ODI World Cup at home this year. In the ongoing Tri-Nation tournament in Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet’s women narrowly lost to the hosts in one match. But they topped the table by beating South Africa twice and Lanka in their opening match.

India Women
Meg Lanning
Smriti Mandhana

