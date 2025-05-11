Discarded Australia Opener Could Push Out Sam Konstas in Australia Squad for WTC 2025 Final vs South Africa With Red-Hot County Championship Form

He also became the fastest Lancashire batter to register six scores of fifty or more.

Discarded Australian batter Marcus Harris has made a strong case for a national recall ahead of the 2025 World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled in June at Lord’s.

Playing county cricket for Lancashire this season, Harris has been in excellent form, scoring his third century in just over a month.

WTC Final Squad Deadline Nears as Marcus Harris Makes Strong Case

With the squad for the World Test Championship final to be submitted to the ICC by Monday, Harris gave selectors another reminder of his ability with a solid knock of 121 against Northamptonshire on Saturday.

There is still some uncertainty over whether youngster Sam Konstas is ready to handle the pressure of opening in a high stakes final. In that case, Harris could be seen as a safer option at the top of the order. With the amount of runs he has scored in English conditions, he offers experience and stability that could be useful in such a big match.

Harris Breaks Club Record With Consistent Batting

He also became the fastest Lancashire batter to register six scores of fifty or more, achieving the mark in just nine innings. The previous best was achieved in eleven innings.

In the 2025 County Championship Division Two season, the thirty two year old has scored 706 runs in nine innings, including three fifties and three hundreds, with an average of 88.25. He is currently the highest run scorer in the competition, sitting 145 runs ahead of second placed Max Holden, who has 561 runs in ten innings.

Despite his strong form, Harris, who last played Test cricket in 2022 and has appeared in fourteen matches with 607 runs, might still find it difficult to break into the playing eleven for the final.

In the ongoing match, Lancashire were bowled out for 276 in reply to Northamptonshire’s 238. At the end of day two, Northamptonshire were six wickets down for 140 in their second innings, holding a lead of 102 runs.

