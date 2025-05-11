News
According to Rapport, the urine sample provided by Kagiso Rabada showed traces of benzoylecgonine (BZE), a metabolite of cocaine.
Drug Kagiso Rabada Tested Positive for During IPL 2025 Was Cocaine, Claims Report

According to Rapport, the urine sample provided by Kagiso Rabada showed traces of benzoylecgonine (BZE), a metabolite of cocaine.

Kagiso Rabada was suspended for using recreational drugs during the SA20 2025. In a fresh update, Rapport has reported that the urine sample provided by Rabada on January 21 showed traces of benzoylecgonine (BZE), a metabolite of cocaine.

However, Rabada’s legal team proved he used it out of the competition because the concentration was less than 1,000 nanograms per millilitre. That means Rabada used the substance, but not on the day of testing.

Further, Rabada declined to have his B sample tested, which saved him time and legal fees. Hence, he was able to serve his suspension as early as possible and has returned to action after a month.

More to follow…

Kagiso Rabada

