IPL 2025 Revised Schedule: BCCI Informs Franchises To Regroup On This Day

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume soon after the BCCI had informed all franchises except Punjab Kings to report to their respective venues by Tuesday (May 13), according to a report by Indian Express.

The tournament was suspended on Friday due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. However, with both nations agreeing for a ceasefire on Saturday, the plans for resumption have been set into motion.

IPL 2025 Teams To Report Back On Tuesday

According to the report, BCCI is planning to conclude the tournament on May 25. There are 17 more matches remaining in the tournament with 12 more league-stage games to be played.

Punjab Kings will have a neutral venue which will be decided by the government. There were reports of Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru being the venues for the remainder of the tournament, but the BCCI will have to the get the nod from the government.

