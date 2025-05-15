‘Confident in Myself’: Ben Stokes Ready To Resume All-Rounder Duties Ahead of India Tests

He had been out of action since last December.

India is set to tour England for a high-profile five-match Test series in late June after the culmination of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Ahead of that, the Three Lions will play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, their first of the summer, in a bid to get ready to host India.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes will be making a return from injury as well. The dynamic all-rounder had been out of action since tearing his left hamstring during the final Test in New Zealand last December. However, Stokes now looks geared up for his comeback and to fire on all cylinders.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes opened up about his potential role and revealed, “In terms of my role as a player, that full seamer, batting at six, trying to dominate every situation I find myself, whether I’ve got a bat or ball in my hand, is what I want to get back doing out on the field, on the biggest stage. I know I’ve done it before, it’s something I’ve very confident in myself I can do”.

ALSO READ:

Ben Stokes ready for return after extended hiatus

Notably, Ben Stokes had suffered a previous injury in the same hamstring region while playing in The Hundred last August which had ruled him out of three home Tests against Sri Lanka and one away game in Pakistan. Nevertheless, Stokes clarified that he was feeling fitter than ever as he prep up to lead England in the high-octane series against the Men in Blue.

India, on the other hand, is expected to have a revamped side and a new leader after the recent retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.