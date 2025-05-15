News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran & Jamie Overton are not rejoning CSK squad
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Hit by Overseas Absences for IPL 2025 Resumption, No Replacements Planned

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

CSK are out of contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran & Jamie Overton are not rejoning CSK squad

After a week-long gap due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume from May 17. The extension of the tournament means many teams may have to adjust their playing XI as per the availability of overseas players in their roster. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), though out of contention for the playoffs race, will be hit by three absentees for their remaining two games.

English all-rounders Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, along with New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra, will miss the remainder of IPL 2025. The replacement players have not been announced.

According to existing IPL rules, franchises are not permitted to sign replacement players once they have played their 12th match of the season. Currently, four of the 10 teams have already crossed that threshold. Furthermore, any replacements brought in after the tournament’s resumption will not be eligible for retention in the player draft for the following season.

Overton will be unavailable due to his selection in England’s ODI and T20I squads for their home series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29. Interestingly, although England did not include Curran in their white-ball squad, he has still opted not to return to the CSK camp for the remainder of the season.

ALSO READ:

Will CSK miss these Overseas players?

Rachin played eight games for CSK this season, accumulating 191 runs at an average of 27.28. The Kiwi batter has had flamboyant success on the International level. However, he’s been unable to replicate that success in the IPL. CSK have a good option in Ayush Mhatre to open the innings.

Barring his 88-run knock against his former team, Punjab Kings, Curran has not lived up to the expectations this season. In the other four games he played, he returned with single-digit scores. With the ball, he has picked up just one wicket.

The other English all-rounder, Overton, has also had an underwhelming season. In three matches, he has managed only 15 runs and has been wicketless with the ball.

CSK can utilise this chance for their young Indian contingent from the bench. With just two more games remaining, it’ll be easy for skipper MS Dhoni to shape the playing XI. They will face the Rajasthan Royals in Delhi on May 20 and end their season against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on May 25.

Ramakrishna Ghosh, a medium-fast all-rounder, can make his IPL debut. Urvil Patel can also be a part of the playing XI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Jamie Overton
Rachin Ravindra
Sam Curran
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

KKR in Major Trouble! Two Big Overseas Stars Ruled Out of IPL 2025 After Contracting Virus

5:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs

CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs

Eight South African players who are part of the WTC final squad will return home by May 27.
5:26 pm
Sagar Paul
4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025

4 Players Gujarat Titans (GT) Could Release After IPL 2025 ft. Veteran India Pacer

GT formed a good squad at the mega auction but they may let go certain players due to poor performances.
4:31 pm
Sagar Paul
Mohammad Kaif Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

‘Problems Have Increased’: Former India Batter Reveals Major Concern of LSG Before IPL 2025 Resumption

They are still in contention for IPL 2025 playoffs.
4:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

Former KKR Pacer Joins England As ‘Specialist Skills Consultant’ on Short-Term Basis Ahead of India Tests

3:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Wasim Jaffer Yuzvendra Chahal Punjab Kings IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Overseas Duo Set To Miss First Game After IPL 2025 Resumption; Set To Rejoin Later

Punjab Kings are currently third in the table
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.