‘A No for Me’: Former Mumbai Indians Player Says Overseas Stars Should Not Be Pressurized to Returning to India for IPL 2025

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after a week's suspension.

Former Australia and Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell Johnson believes that no player should be forced or pressurized into returning to play the rest of IPL 2025 or PSL 2025.

Both tournaments in India and Pakistan were suspended due to the political tensions between the two countries. However, both the tournaments will resume on May 17 (Saturday).

Quite a few overseas players had left India once the tournament was suspended for one week on May 9. While some of them, including the likes of Quinton de Kock and Josh Hazlewood have returned to India, others like Moeen Ali have decided against doing so. There are various reasons, with some of them not returning due to international commitments.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 had been abandoned due to a floodlight failure in Dharamshala. This incident happened just moments after Pakistan launched drone attacks in parts of Jammu.

‘A no for me’: Johnson on players returning to India

“If I had to make a call whether to head back to India and finish the tournament, it would be an easy decision. It’s a no from me. Lives and safety are the most important thing, not pay cheques,” Johnson said in a column he wrote for thenightly.com.

The 43-year-old added that it’s a personal decision to return to India or not.

“It’s a personal decision. No one should be coerced or feel pressured into going back, even if the IPL and Pakistan Super League, which has also been halted, push hard for it. Both tournaments should just end now or consider moving, which then becomes a huge financial issue, he added. IPL to resume in two days

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led side, in second place with 16 points, are one win away from making the IPL playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in sixth place with 11 points and find themselves in a tricky position to qualify.

