Delhi Capitals Hit by Overseas Player Availability With IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification on the Line

indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 16, 2025 - 2 min read

They currently sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season is set to resume on May 17, and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in a tight spot. They currently sit fifth on the points table with 13 points from 11 matches. To make it to the playoffs, they need to win at least two of their remaining three games. To finish in the top two, they must win all three.

Mitchell Starc Opts Out, Adds to Delhi’s Woes

However, Delhi’s journey just got tougher. According to TOI, Star Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc will not return for the rest of the season. He has already informed the DC management of his decision.

Apart from the IPL, Starc is also set to play in the World Test Championship final for Australia against South Africa on June 11 at Lord’s.

Jake Fraser-McGurk Withdraws from IPL 2025

Another blow came when young batter Jake Fraser-McGurk decided not to return to India after a security incident in Dharamsala last week. The DC vs PBKS match had been abandoned due to safety concerns amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ:

‘You’re Going To Achieve a Lot’: AB De Villiers Heaps Praise on Star Punjab Kings All-Rounder
Former SRH Opener Tipped to Replace Will Jacks in Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025 Playoffs
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bring In Former RCB Pacer As IPL 2025 Replacement For Injured Lockie Ferguson

Mustafizur Signed as Cover, But Availability in Doubt

In response, DC signed Mustafizur Rahman as a temporary replacement for Fraser-McGurk. But his availability is also uncertain. Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo that they haven’t received any official NOC (No Objection Certificate) for Mustafizur. He has already left to join Bangladesh’s T20I squad for series against UAE and Pakistan — both of which overlap with DC’s schedule. Mustafizur’s matches with Bangladesh will happen on May 17, 19, and then from May 25 to June 3.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play Gujarat Titans on May 18, Mumbai Indians on May 20, and Punjab Kings on May 24. If Delhi Capitals manage to reach the playoffs, they will have to continue without some of their key overseas players, making their road to the title much more difficult.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Mitchell Starc
Mustafizur Rahman
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

