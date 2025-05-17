News
Star South African Duo Faf du Plessis Tristan Stubbs Rejoin Delhi Capitals For Remainder of IPL 2025
Star South African Duo Rejoin Delhi Capitals For Remainder of IPL 2025

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 17, 2025

Delhi Capitals are in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Star South African Duo Faf du Plessis Tristan Stubbs Rejoin Delhi Capitals For Remainder of IPL 2025

The unprecedented suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has caused widespread player availability issues. Contributing factors include injuries, a packed international calendar, cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, and emotional fallout from a harrowing escape during the last clash in Dharamshala. They have led to major roster changes across teams. Among the affected is Delhi Capitals (DC), whose last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) was left incomplete before the suspension. With the IPL set to resume tonight, there is an update on two DC players whose availability had been under speculation – Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs.

Will Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs play in IPL 2025?

As per the latest report by Delhi Capitals, the South African duo is set to play the remainder of IPL 2025. Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs will feature in DC’s last three fixtures of the league stage. They will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) tomorrow, the Mumbai Indians on May 21, and the Punjab Kings on May 24.

However, if DC progresses to the IPL 2025 playoffs, there may be uncertainty on Stubbs’ inclusion. The reason being, he is part of the South Africa squad that will face Australia at the home of cricket for the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 11.

Batting 10 times in this season so far, the Protean youngster has collected 259 runs at an average of 51.80 and a strike rate of 151.46. Though his top-score remains 41 not out, his short but fiery cameos have saved DC from embarrassing totals on the board.

ALSO READ: 

On the other hand, du Plessis may stay back as he retired from Test cricket in 2021. He has played only six games so far, as he struggled with injury concerns in the middle of the tournament. He has 168 runs to his name, coming at a low average of 28 and a strike rate of 128.24. His best knock of 62 came against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

The Capitals are in the fifth spot on the points table with 13 points from 11 games. Along with Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, they are in contention for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The table-toppers, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are one win away from cementing their spots.

The Axar Patel-led team must win all of their remaining three fixtures to stay alive in the competition. They may also need some results to go in their favour.

Their last home clash will be played tomorrow at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against the Gujarat Titans.

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

