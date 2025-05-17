Rumoured to Join Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025, Veteran Player Makes a Solid Impression in County Championship 

He scored 89 runs in the recent fixture against Surrey.

Former five-time champions Mumbai Indians are among the teams jostling to sign replacements for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The cash-rich tournament resumes on May 17 following a temporary suspension due to cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan.

As per the reports, Mumbai Indians are close to securing England duo Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson for the IPL 2025 playoffs. The pair will replace Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, who will leave after the group stage. Rickelton is part of the South Africa squad for the WTC final to be played on June 11. Jacks is in the England squad for ODIs against West Indies.

Jonny Bairstow Looks In Form Ahead of Mumbai Indians Stint in IPL 2025

Jonny Bairstow, who has been out of the England set-up across formats, could get an opportunity in IPL 2025 if MI reach the playoffs. The veteran Yorkshire batter has been in pretty good form in the ongoing County Championship.

On Friday, Bairstow hit 89 runs off 114 deliveries against Surrey, coming in at 87-3. Wickets fell around him but he played a superb counter attacking innings, which included 13 boundaries.

The 35-year old has registered three half centuries and a couple of 40s in the competition. Earlier, he struck 86 not-out against Durham at Chester-le-street.

How Does Bairstow Fit Into Mumbai Indians Line-up?

With Rickelton leaving to prepare for the WTC final against Australia, Mumbai Indians will be in need of an overseas wicketkeeper if they make it into the final four. Bairstow fits the role perfectly as someone who can open the innings and be aggressive.

The Englishman had a decent SA20 season earlier this year, scoring 232 runs at 38 average and 134 strike rate. In the previous IPL season, he played for Punjab Kings. He smashed an unbeaten 108 off 48 against Kolkata Knight Riders in a record run-chase of 262.

Overall, Bairstow has 1,589 runs in the IPL at an average of 34.54 while striking at 144.45.

Mumbai Indians currently sit with 14 points to their credit from 12 matches. If they win the remaining two games, they will secure a playoff spot.

