How Are England Players Faring In IPL 2025 Ft. 3 RCB Stars

10 England players are part of the IPL 2025 season.

The England cricketers have been a huge part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last few years. During their peak white-ball years, English stars were in high demand in the league. While that has faded a bit, there are multiple Englishmen who have lit up the IPL 2025.

This edition of the league has a total of 10 England players part of different franchises. Harry Brook had pulled out of the tournament, while Brydon Carse was ruled out before the start due to an injury. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have the most – three Englishmen in their squad, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have two each. Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have one each.

Here we take a look at how each of them has fared in the IPL 2025.

England Players in IPL 2025

Player Team Auction Price (INR) Jos Buttler Gujarat Titans 15.75 crore Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 12.50 crore Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11.50 crore Liam Livingstone Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8.75 crore Harry Brook (Withdrawn) Delhi Capitals 6.25 crore Will Jacks Mumbai Indians 5.25 crore Jacob Bethell Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2.60 crore Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings 2.40 crore Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders 2.00 crore Jamie Overton Chennai Super Kings 1.50 crore Brydon Carse (Ruled out) Sunrisers Hyderabad 1.00 crore Reece Topley Mumbai Indians 0.75 crore

Jos Buttler

(Matches – 11, Runs – 500, Average – 71.42, Strike rate – 163.93)

The former England skipper has been one of the most prolific batters in the league over the years. IPL 2025 is no different as Jos Buttler sits among the top run-scorers in the tournament.

After opening for the Rajasthan Royals for eight years, Buttler was asked to bat at three by the Gujarat Titans. It’s a role he has been doing for the England side recently. He has amassed 500 runs from 11 innings at an average of 71 while striking at 164. Buttler has smashed five half-centuries in the season.

Will Jacks

(Matches – 11, Runs – 195, Average – 24.37, Strike rate – 129.37, Wickets – 5, Economy – 7.75)

Will Jacks hasn’t fired as much as Mumbai Indians would have wanted, but he has still made a decent impact. His overall numbers don’t look great, but he was the player of the match in two of their seven victories.

Against SRH, he picked two for 14 in three overs and later hit 36 off 26 as they chased down 163 with ease. He made 29 off 21 against Lucknow Super Giants before picking up two scalps, including their biggest threat, Nicholas Pooran. More recently, he struck 53 off 35 against the Gujarat Titans.

Sam Curran

(Matches – 5, Runs – 114, Average – 22.80, Strike rate – 135.71, Wickets – 1, Economy – 11.08)

Like CSK, Sam Curran has also had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. He has been in and out of the side as they struggled to find the right balance throughout the tournament. In five games he played, Curran managed 114 runs and only one wicket.

Curran’s best performance of the tournament came recently against Punjab Kings, where he blasted 88 off 47 at the Chepauk.

Jamie Overton

(Matches – 3, Runs – 15, Average – NA, Strike rate – 214.28, Wickets – 0, Economy – 13.83)

The other English pace all-rounder in the CSK camp, Jamie Overton, didn’t get many opportunities either. He just didn’t fit in their team balance, and CSK just didn’t know how to use him as a bowler. They tried him in the powerplay, but his strength lies in the middle overs. Overton bowled six overs, conceding 83 runs without any success to his credit.

Jacob Bethell

(Matches – 2, Runs – 67, Average – 33.50, Strike rate – 171.79)

One of the most promising talents in the world, Jacob Bethell, has had to sit on the bench for most of the season. He had two opportunities after Phil Salt was unavailable due to illness. In just two games, Bethell showed why he commands the hype. The left-hand batter was superb against CSK, hitting 55 off 33 deliveries.

Phil Salt

(Matches – 9, Runs – 239, Average – 26.55, Strike rate – 168.30)

RCB spent a big amount on Phil Salt with a specific requirement to get them fast starts. The England opener has done that pretty well, forming a successful partnership with Virat Kohli. Salt has played nine matches and has hit 239 runs at an excellent strike rate of 168. He has smashed two half-centuries in the season.

His best came against the Rajasthan Royals away from home, where he rode his luck and hit 65 off 33 on a tricky pitch.

Liam Livingstone

(Matches – 7, Runs – 87, Average – 17.40, Strike rate – 127.94, Wickets – 2, Economy – 8.44)

RCB had bought Liam Livingstone with high expectations to be their pace hitter in the middle order. But the spin all-rounder couldn’t quite deliver, and the management decided to try a different combination.

Livingstone played seven games in IPL 2025, managing only 87 runs at a poor strike rate of 128. He gave great hopes with 54 off 40 against the Titans when they were four down for 42, but followed with three single-digit scores.

Jofra Archer

(Matches – 12, Wickets – 11, Average – 39.18, Economy – 9.47)

Jofra Archer has had a mixed IPL 2025 season. It started awfully, where he was getting hit left, right, and centre, but he found his rhythm to deliver some excellent spells. The speedster hasn’t had much luck either with catches being dropped off his bowling.

He has 11 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 9.47. Archer’s best performance of the tournament was against Punjab Kings, claiming three for 25 in four overs.

Moeen Ali

(Matches – 6, Runs – 5, Average – 2.50, Strike rate – 35.71, Wickets – 6, Economy – 8.50)

The retired England all-rounder has played five matches for the defending champions KKR this season. He got only two opportunities with the bat, scoring only five runs off 14 deliveries. With the ball, he has mostly been used as a matchup option. The off-spinner has picked six wickets at 8.50 runs per over, with best figures of two for 23.

Reece Topley

The left-arm pacer has unfortunately not received any opportunities this season. With Mumbai Indians having Trent Boult in the line-up, Reece Topley was always going to be seen as a backup only.

