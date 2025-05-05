7 Teenage Talents Who Could Grace IPL For Next 15 Years Ft. Injured SRH Sensation, RCB Next-Gen Star

The Indian Premier League has always been a launchpad for young talent, but the IPL 2025 season has seen a wave of teenage cricketers making a serious impact—some like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre even rewriting history books. With T20 cricket evolving rapidly, franchises are increasingly investing in players who can deliver for the next decade or more. From 14-year-old record-breakers to fearless teenage debutants to SRH injured star, these are the youngsters who look set to be household names for years to come.

Here are six teenage and early-20s talents who could shape the IPL for the next 15 years.

Ayush Mhatre – Teenage Batting Talent in CSK Ranks

Ayush Mhatre, just 17 years old and from Mumbai, has quickly made a name for himself in T20 cricket with Chennai Super Kings. He became the youngest player to hit a half-century for CSK, scoring it at 17 years and 291 days.

Mhatre had already made heads turn with a 32 off 15 on debut, and followed it up with a stunning over where he took 26 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar, including four boundaries and a six. He came close to an IPL hundred too, falling for 94 in a high-pressure chase.

A product of Mumbai’s age-group system, Mhatre has shown remarkable control and shot selection for his age, striking above 150 in the powerplay. CSK appear to have unearthed a future top-order mainstay.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – 14-Year-Old Record Breaker for Rajasthan Royals

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever IPL player when he debuted at 14 years and 23 days. Just a few matches later, he scored 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans to become the youngest centurion in IPL and men’s T20 history. That innings included 11 sixes and came at a strike rate of over 260.

Suryavanshi’s natural timing and aggression have allowed him to succeed against some of the best T20 bowlers in the world. He had already impressed in domestic U-19 tournaments earlier in the year and is now a regular feature in Rajasthan Royals’ top order. His fearless batting and composure under pressure suggest a long and prolific IPL future.

Vipraj Nigam – Spin All-Rounder Making Strides at Delhi Capitals

Vipraj Nigam, 20, is a promising spin-bowling all-rounder who made his IPL debut with Delhi Capitals this season. After a strong domestic showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he was picked up by Delhi and delivered almost instantly. In his debut game, he dismissed Aiden Markram with a well-disguised googly and then impressed with the bat, scoring 39 off just 15 balls in a close win.

His versatility as a lower-order batter and tidy leg-spin make him a valuable utility player in the T20 format and at present there are already talks of him being fast-tracked to India’s T20I side. DC has used him both as a finisher and a middle-overs bowler, and he’s already earned a place in their first-choice XI.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi – U-19 Star Turning Heads at KKR

A member of India’s 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning squad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi made an immediate impact for Kolkata Knight Riders. He hit a fifty off just 25 balls on debut, becoming one of the youngest to score a half-century in IPL history. Raghuvanshi’s ability to counter both pace and spin with composure and aggression has impressed many.

In his first two IPL seasons, he has already totalled over 400 runs and has become a dependable option at the top of the order. Trained in the Mumbai domestic setup, Raghuvanshi combines classic technique with modern power-hitting. KKR have retained him and are clearly grooming him as a long-term investment.

Jacob Bethell – England’s Young All-Rounder in RCB Colors

Jacob Bethell, 21, is a left-handed batting all-rounder who has joined Royal Challengers Bangalore. He gained attention during the U-19 World Cup and then climbed the ranks through domestic cricket in England. In 2024, he broke into England’s T20I side and impressed with quickfire fifties and sharp fielding.

In the IPL 2025 season, he was signed by RCB and has so far gotten limited opportunities but showed glimpses of his power-hitting from the top alongside Virat Kohli. His ability to bowl useful left-arm spin gives another dimension that teams would like. With international experience and multi-dimensional skills, Bethell offers RCB a long-term option who can float in the batting order and contribute in multiple roles.

Dewald Brevis – South African Power-Hitter in the CSK Squad

Dewald Brevis, often called “Baby AB” for his resemblance to AB de Villiers’ batting style, has already made a mark in franchise T20 leagues around the world. He was the highest run-getter in the U-19 World Cup in 2022 and initially signed with Mumbai Indians.

In 2025, he joined CSK as an injury replacement and immediately impressed with a 42 off 25 on debut. Brevis has played over 80 T20 matches globally, scoring nearly 1,800 runs at a strike rate of 145. His biggest strength lies in his ability to take on spinners and seamers alike from the outset. With CSK now backing him, Brevis looks set to evolve into one of the league’s most feared top-order hitters.

Smaran Ravichandran – Karnataka Run-Machine and SRH Prospect

Smaran Ravichandran, a 21-year-old top-order batter from Karnataka, was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as an injury replacement for Adam Zampa during IPL 2025. Although he didn’t get to debut for SRH—having been ruled out himself due to injury—Smaran remains one of the most promising young batting talents in the country. After going unsold in back-to-back auctions, he let his performances do the talking. In the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made an instant impact with 170 runs at a strike rate of 170, including a match-winning 57 off 31 balls against Tripura.

He carried that form into the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he piled up 433 runs in 10 games, averaging over 72. His standout knocks included a century in the final and a match-defining 76 in the semi-final, guiding Karnataka to their first title in six years. Smaran also notched up a double century in the Ranji Trophy, converting his maiden first-class hundred into 203 against Punjab.

Ahead of the IPL, Smaran starred in the DY Patil T20 Tournament, smashing 190 runs in three matches at a strike rate nearing 190, with three consecutive fifties. Despite the IPL setback due to injury, SRH could still retain him ahead of the next auction. A consistent performer across formats with a strong temperament and high strike rate, Smaran has all the tools to become a long-term asset in T20 cricket and a future captain for SRH.

Special Mentions – Other U21 Talents Making an Impact in IPL 2025

Beyond the main list, several other U-21 players have quietly impressed during IPL 2025 and deserve recognition for their performances:

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) – In 10 matches, the all-rounder has scored 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and strike rate of 120.13. Though yet to post a fifty, his maturity and game awareness have stood out in a struggling middle order.

– In 10 matches, the all-rounder has scored 173 runs at an average of 24.71 and strike rate of 120.13. Though yet to post a fifty, his maturity and game awareness have stood out in a struggling middle order. Shaik Rasheed (CSK) – The 20-year-old has had a quiet start with 71 runs from 5 innings, but he’s shown glimpses of solid technique and temperament in pressure situations.

– The 20-year-old has had a quiet start with 71 runs from 5 innings, but he’s shown glimpses of solid technique and temperament in pressure situations. Sameer Rizvi (DC) – In limited chances, Rizvi has scored 24 runs in 2 innings. He remains a highly-rated young talent with a strong record at the U-19 level.

– In limited chances, Rizvi has scored 24 runs in 2 innings. He remains a highly-rated young talent with a strong record at the U-19 level. Noor Ahmad (CSK) – The 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.62. His strike rate of 14.6 and best figures of 4/18 underline his threat with the ball, although his economy (8.05) remains on the higher side.

– The 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 19.62. His strike rate of 14.6 and best figures of 4/18 underline his threat with the ball, although his economy (8.05) remains on the higher side. Suyash Sharma (RCB) – Though economical at times (8.25), the 20-year-old leg-spinner has managed just 4 wickets from 10 games, with an average of 80.50 and a strike rate of 58.5. He’s been used more as a containing option than a wicket-taker this season.

