Ayush Mhatre
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 31, 2024 - 7:37 pm

Unsold Batter From IPL 2025 Auction Shatters India Star’s Record, Becomes the Youngest Player in List A History To Score 150 in an Innings

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He has responded to the snub in majestic style.

Ayush Mhatre

Young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre, who recently went unsold at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction has responded to the snub in majestic style.

The 17-year-old shattered India star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for being the youngest cricketer to score 150 plus in an innings in List A cricket with a blazing knock of 181 from 117 balls while playing in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) in a match between Mumbai and Nagaland.

At 17 years and 191 days, Ayush becomes the youngest player to achieve the feat, surpassing the record of Jaiswal, who slammed a 150+ score against Jharkhand in VHT back in 2019 at 17 years and 291 days old.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Royals Batting Prodigy Makes a Strong Statement Before IPL 2025, Becomes Youngest Indian Batter to score List-A fifty

Ayush Mhatre gave trials for CSK before IPL 2025

For the unversed, Mhatre participated in the IPL 2025 pre-auction trials with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and managed to impress none other than the legendary MS Dhoni. However, the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah brought an unexpected twist. Despite his impressive performance during the trials, CSK chose not to bid for him and Mhatre ultimately went unsold.

Although a talented batter, he can also bowl right arm off break, making his utility multifold.

At just 17, Ayush Mhatre has already been making waves, from attending IPL trials to wreaking havoc in the recent U19 Asia Cup 2024. He was one of the leading run-scorers for India at the continental tournament, amassing 176 runs in 5 games at an average of 44.0.

Mhatre’s performances in the domestic circuit are also commendable, putting up consistent displays throughout. The Mumbai teenager is one of the promising talents coming up and is fast becoming a name to watch out for.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ayush Mhatre
IPL 2025 auction
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Yashasvi Jaiswal

