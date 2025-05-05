Key SRH Batter Ruled Out of IPL 2025! Harsh Dubey Comes In as a Replacement Player

He didn’t get any match and got ruled out, probably injuring himself while practising in the nets.

As if they didn’t have several issues already, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have suffered another injury setback, with one of their key batters ruled out of IPL 2025. Smaran Ravichandran will no longer participate in the tournament after sustaining an injury midway through the season.

Incidentally, Smaran was also an injury replacement for Adam Zampa, who was out due to a shoulder injury earlier in the tournament. He didn’t get any match and got ruled out, probably injuring himself while practising in the nets.

Harsh Dubey, who plays for Vidarbha in the domestic arena, has replaced Smaran Ravichandran for the remainder of IPL 2025. Dubey, 22, is a bowling all-rounder rated highly, especially in the red-ball format.

A left-arm orthodox, Dubey has 97 First Class wickets at a staggering average of 19.98 in 32 innings, including eight five-wicket and two ten-wicket hauls. Further, he has 21 List A wickets at 34.66 runs apiece in 20 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

Harsh Dubey has a little T20 experience in his young career

While Harsh Dubey is a quality operator, he doesn’t have enough T20 experience in his career. He has played only 16 T20s, snaring only nine wickets at 34.66 runs apiece, with a best of 2/20.

However, he has conceded only 6.78 runs per over, suggesting he is a quality defensive bowler who can bowl tight areas and cramp batters. Further, he has 19 runs in five innings and has not had enough opportunities to bat in the shortest format, even though he is capable with the willow.

Dubey’s selection shows SRH might be looking for a long-term investment, and he has the qualities to be a permanent member of the Orange Army. The spin-bowling department is a vulnerable area for the Hyderabad-based franchise, and Zeeshan Ansari is the only shining light this season.

So, the team must rope in more quality spinners, and it’s a bonus if they get Indian players in this department. They don’t take an overseas slot, which is vital for SRH since their foreign spots are filled and have little space to adjust a new member.

