‘Can’t be the Norm’: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor IPL 2025

SRH lost their latest clash against GT by 38 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat has blamed their bowling unit for a poor outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. The 33-year-old stated that every team needs at least three to four bowlers who could take up the responsibility to execute their line and lengths properly and maintain consistency. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for SRH this season.

“From my experience of playing in the IPL for all these years, for a team to do well, there has to be at least three or four guys, in terms of your bowling I’m talking, who have to contribute in every game. Probably this year, I would say that we are lacking that,” he said.

Jaydev Unadkat on Poor Performance of bowlers

The seamer explained the need to have bowling partnerships in a team to succeed at this stage of the league. If someone fails in the execution, it also impacts other bowlers in the mix.

“Like we look at partnerships in terms of batting, I think it’s the same in bowling as well. Because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy,” explained Unadkat.

Moreover, he also discussed how the blind-slogging approach could not always be the formula to win. Other franchises have done their planning well to restrict SRH batters from hitting big.

“Last year, we scored 200+ in four or five matches, and that gave us a sense that we had set a standard. But that can’t always be the norm. Other teams and batters are planning better now, and bowlers are also adapting and coming up with new strategies,” stated the pacer.

Unadkat scalped three wickets last night against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He also maintained the lowest economy of 8.75 among all other SRH bowlers. Despite this brilliant performance from him, SRH conceded 224 runs while picking up six wickets.

Previously, SRH had set the stage on fire in IPL 2024 with their three 250-plus scores. This extreme power-hitting helped the team to win eight of their thirteen league stage matches (one was a wash-out) to qualify for the playoffs. They reached the finals of the cash-rich league last season, but unfortunately lost by eight wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH in IPL 2025

The last edition runner-up is on the brink of elimination in the IPL 2025. With the 38-run defeat against GT last night, they are in the ninth spot on the points table. The Orange Army has managed only three wins in 10 matches of this IPL so far.

Pat Cummins and Co. have to win all of their remaining four matches to be alive in the qualification race. They will next square off against the Delhi Capitals in Uppal on May 5.

