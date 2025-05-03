News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
SRH Pacer Jaydev Unadkat Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor Outing in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 3, 2025

‘Can’t be the Norm’: Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

SRH lost their latest clash against GT by 38 runs.

SRH Pacer Jaydev Unadkat Blames Their Bowling Unit for a Poor Outing in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Jaydev Unadkat has blamed their bowling unit for a poor outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. The 33-year-old stated that every team needs at least three to four bowlers who could take up the responsibility to execute their line and lengths properly and maintain consistency. Unfortunately, this has not been the case for SRH this season.

“From my experience of playing in the IPL for all these years, for a team to do well, there has to be at least three or four guys, in terms of your bowling I’m talking, who have to contribute in every game. Probably this year, I would say that we are lacking that,” he said.

Jaydev Unadkat on Poor Performance of bowlers

The seamer explained the need to have bowling partnerships in a team to succeed at this stage of the league. If someone fails in the execution, it also impacts other bowlers in the mix.

“Like we look at partnerships in terms of batting, I think it’s the same in bowling as well. Because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy,” explained Unadkat.

Moreover, he also discussed how the blind-slogging approach could not always be the formula to win. Other franchises have done their planning well to restrict SRH batters from hitting big.

“Last year, we scored 200+ in four or five matches, and that gave us a sense that we had set a standard. But that can’t always be the norm. Other teams and batters are planning better now, and bowlers are also adapting and coming up with new strategies,” stated the pacer.

ALSO READ:

Unadkat scalped three wickets last night against the Gujarat Titans (GT). He also maintained the lowest economy of 8.75 among all other SRH bowlers. Despite this brilliant performance from him, SRH conceded 224 runs while picking up six wickets.

Previously, SRH had set the stage on fire in IPL 2024 with their three 250-plus scores. This extreme power-hitting helped the team to win eight of their thirteen league stage matches (one was a wash-out) to qualify for the playoffs. They reached the finals of the cash-rich league last season, but unfortunately lost by eight wickets to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRH in IPL 2025

The last edition runner-up is on the brink of elimination in the IPL 2025. With the 38-run defeat against GT last night, they are in the ninth spot on the points table. The Orange Army has managed only three wins in 10 matches of this IPL so far.

Pat Cummins and Co. have to win all of their remaining four matches to be alive in the qualification race. They will next square off against the Delhi Capitals in Uppal on May 5.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

GT vs SRH
IPL 2025
Jaydev Unadkat
SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025

‘Mindset Se Aggressive’: Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Rajasthan Royals Pacer With Invaluable Advice Amidst IPL 2025

3:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
royal challengers bengaluru ipl 2025 rcb

How a Washout Of The RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match Can Affect RCB’s Playoffs Chances?

RCB are third in the table with seven wins and three losses
3:28 pm
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have a home advantage and are stronger, so they should win.

RCB vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 52 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

3:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Former CSK Star Picks Mumbai Indians As His Preferred Side For IPL Return

‘Just Started Their Surge’: Sunil Gavaskar Plays Down Mumbai Indians’ Resurgence, Says THIS Team Will Win IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians are in strong contention to finish the league stage in No.1 position
12:33 pm
Samarnath Soory
mohammed shami ipl 2025 srh sunrisers hyderabad

‘Not Looking Good’: Former India Opener Raises Questions Over Mohammed Shami’s Efficiency For SRH In IPL 2025

Shami conceded 48 runs from his four overs against his former side Gujarat Titans
11:31 am
Samarnath Soory
RCB vs CSK Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RCB vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to make changes to their playing eleven for the upcoming match.
4:22 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.