Mumbai Indians Set To Replace Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton With England Duo for Potential IPL 2025 Playoffs

England duo of Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson are set to temporarily replace Will Jacks and Ran Rickelton at Mumbai Indians should they qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

According to ESPNCricinfo, both the players are in “advanced” talks with Mumbai Indians to come in as replacements. The five-time champions are in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches and are in contention to make the playoffs. They have won six out of their last seven matches.

Jonny Bairstow, a former Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad player, had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

More to follow…