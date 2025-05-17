‘Didn’t Do That…’: Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Hardik Pandya For His Sensible Gesture Towards Mumbai Indians Players in IPL 2025

MI will play their last home game on May 21 against the Delhi Capitals.

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has applauded the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya for his leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Last season was disappointing for both the franchise and its captain. Hardik had faced severe backlash from the Mumbai fans after replacing the five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma as the MI captain.

“What we saw from last year to this year has been the fact that he also got the support of the crowd backing him. Last year, he would have been a little bit unsettled by the fact that the Mumbai crowd and the Mumbai supporters were not really backing him so much,” he said.

Sunil Gavaskar Praises Hardik’s Leadership Qualities

The former batter emphasised Hardik’s calm and composed nature while captaining his side in the IPL 2025. Gavaskar mentioned how he remains unfazed on the field even after a missed chance by any player.

“We are talking about his thinking and we are talking about how his calming influence is. That is because he has not shown any emotions on the field. When there has been a misfield, when there has been a drop catch, he has just turned on his back and he has gone back to his fielding position,” Gavaskar said during the Star Sports press room session.

Gavaskar credited Pandya’s leadership qualities as a key factor behind the Mumbai Indians’ rapid success in IPL 2025. After a poor start, with only one win in the initial five matches, MI registered a six-match winning streak to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoffs race. The retired batter also hoped the team to continue their momentum and clinch their sixth IPL title this season.

“A lot of times, when the captain has a little bit of gesticulations, then the fielder also gets a little bit nervous. But he hasn’t done that. And so that’s the reason why Mumbai has come back so well. They normally do that. And once again, this year, I am hoping, as a Mumbai Indians fan, that they will continue to go on to win,” he added.

Hardik Pandya in IPL 2025

After enduring a tough season last year, Hardik has made a stunning comeback in the IPL 2025. The finisher has scored 158 runs in 11 matches at a blistering strike rate of 168.09.

Talking about his team, MI is placed fourth in the points table, with seven victories in 12 matches. They will face the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings for their remaining two league-stage fixtures. One win could earn them a place in the IPL 2025 playoffs. Their last home clash is scheduled on May 21 against the Capitals.

