punjab kings ipl 2025 xavier bartlett
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bring In Former RCB Pacer As IPL 2025 Replacement For Injured Lockie Ferguson

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

Lockie Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury during Punjab Kings' clash against SRH

punjab kings ipl 2025 xavier bartlett

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for injured compatriot Lockie Ferguson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, an official statement confirmed on Thursday.

Ferguson was injured in the early phases of the competition and bowling coach James Hopes had more or less confirmed his exit from the tournament before their first clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kyle Jamieson Replaces Injured Lockie Ferguson At Punjab Kings

Ferguson was able to bowl only two deliveries before limping off the field in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad.

Jamieson, who made his international debut in 2020 and impressed with raw pace and bounce, had suffered stress fracture to his back in February 2024 and was ruled out of action for a year.

“The right-arm Kiwi pacer will join PBKS for INR 2 Crore,” an official statement said. 

ALSO READ:

The 6 feet 8 inches tall speedster had previously played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2021 and claimed nine wickets from as many matches.

Punjab Kings have managed to keep up their bowling performances despite the absence of Ferguson. The squad is stacked with fast-bowling all-rounder options who have put their hand up during the course of the season which was suspended for a week last Friday.

PBKS On Verge Of Playoffs Qualification

Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen have claimed a combined total of 27 wickets from 11 matches while the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai and Xavier Bartlett have chipped in with useful contributions.

Their bowling unit had also successfully defended totals four times in this season. The game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur was the highlight as they successfully defended the lowest total in the competition’s history. Batting first, PBKS managed to score only 111 runs but got an all out for 95 runs and beat the holders by 16 runs.

Shreyas Iyer’s men now need just one win from the remaining three matches to qualify for the playoffs. They will resume their campaign on Sunday against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The replay of the abandoned Delhi Capitals match will also be played at the same venue.

IPL 2025
Kyle Jamieson
Lockie ferguson
Punjab Kings
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

