Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) are eyeing to rope in Sri Lanka white-ball captain Charith Asalanka for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to the unavailability of their star Proteas duo of Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch alongside England all-rounder Will Jacks for the playoffs.

After much dialogue between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), it has now been decided that Proteas players who have been named in the squad for their World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025) clash against Australia will return home by May 27.

Notably, Rickelton and Bosch both have been included in the 15-member South Africa squad for the WTC Final 2025.

On the other hand, Jacks has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads for England’s upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, starting from May 29, the same day the IPL 2025 playoffs are slated to start.

Thus, Asalanka can be a handy addition in the MI roster, who can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

The Hardik Pandya-led side are currently placed at the fourth position in the points table and are one of the favourites to secure a playoffs spot. In 12 games played, MI has managed seven wins to take their points tally to 14.

In their remaining two game, MI will need to win at least one fixture to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Ideally, 16 points is usually the cut-off to secure a top-four finish.

MI play Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21 at home before travelling to Jaipur to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 26 for their final league match.

