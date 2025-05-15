News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 2 min read
Mumbai Indians in Talks With Sri Lanka Star For IPL 2025 With Overseas Duo Likely to Leave: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) are eyeing to rope in Sri Lanka white-ball captain Charith Asalanka for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to the unavailability of their star Proteas duo of Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch alongside England all-rounder Will Jacks for the playoffs.

After much dialogue between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), it has now been decided that Proteas players who have been named in the squad for their World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025) clash against Australia will return home by May 27.

Notably, Rickelton and Bosch both have been included in the 15-member South Africa squad for the WTC Final 2025.

On the other hand, Jacks has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads for England’s upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, starting from May 29, the same day the IPL 2025 playoffs are slated to start.

Thus, Asalanka can be a handy addition in the MI roster, who can contribute with both the bat and the ball.

ALSO READ:

Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

The Hardik Pandya-led side are currently placed at the fourth position in the points table and are one of the favourites to secure a playoffs spot. In 12 games played, MI has managed seven wins to take their points tally to 14.

In their remaining two game, MI will need to win at least one fixture to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Ideally, 16 points is usually the cut-off to secure a top-four finish.

MI play Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 21 at home before travelling to Jaipur to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on May 26 for their final league match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Charith Asalanka
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
WTC Final 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

punjab kings ipl 2025 xavier bartlett

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Bring In Former RCB Pacer As IPL 2025 Replacement For Injured Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson suffered a hamstring injury during Punjab Kings' clash against SRH
9:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

Mayank Yadav Injured Again, LSG Sign Promising Kiwi Pacer As Replacement for Remainder of IPL 2025

He had already missed LSG's first nine games in IPL 2025.
9:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rajat Patidar RCB during practice session ahead of KKR clash at Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL 2025 amid injury concerns

Latest Footage From RCB Nets Clears the Air On Rajat Patidar Ahead of RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

He has made 53 runs in last five innings.
8:23 pm
Disha Asrani
Pat Cummins Travis Head Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL 2025

‘A No for Me’: Former Mumbai Indians Player Says Overseas Stars Should Not Be Pressurized to Returning to India for IPL 2025

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 after a week's suspension.
8:47 pm
Vishnu PN
punjab kings team pbks ipl 2025

4 Players Punjab Kings (PBKS) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 11 Crore Buy

The team has been in great form but there are some players they need to leave behind.
6:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

6 Big Players Who Are Confirmed to be Unavailable for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Key Mumbai Indians Duo

A total of 17 matches are to be played in IPL 2025 from May 17 to June 3.
5:46 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.