News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings Sub Out Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash, Shashank Singh Takes Over the Reins
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Sub Out Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash, Former SRH all-rounder Takes Over the Reins

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

Shashank Singh remained unbeaten at 59 off 30.

Punjab Kings Sub Out Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash, Shashank Singh Takes Over the Reins

During the coin toss of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer was seen with a bandaged finger. He batted in the first innings. However, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Shashank Singh took over the reins in the second innings. He made his IPL debut in 2022 in SRH colours. He has been part of the PBKS setup since last year.

Why was Shashank Singh leading Punjab Kings instead of Shreyas Iyer in RR clash?

Reportedly, Shreyas injured his middle finger on his batting hand while practising in the nets a day before the RR clash. He made a 25-ball 30 in the first innings, despite dealing with immense pain.

Shreyas stepped onto the field, knowing Punjab Kings needed a win to stay in the playoff race.

The Mumbai batter played a steady hand, supporting Nehal Wadhera before falling in the 11th over to Riyan Parag. Together, they put on a 67-run stand from 44 deliveries, setting the stage for a strong total.

Wadhera led the charge with an explosive knock, scoring 70 off just 37 balls. The left-hander struck five fours and five sixes, powering Punjab past the 200-run mark after a slow start.

Later, the local batter paired up with the stand-in skipper to add 58 off 33 runs. After Wadhera’s wicket, Shashank forged another strong partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai. The duo continued the momentum set by the top-order to add 60 off 24 balls in the tail-end of the innings to propel the team’s score to 219. Shashank remained unbeaten at 59 off 30 while the Afghan all-rounder scored 21 off just nine balls.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion has brought a noticeable spark to the franchise, which has spent the last 10 seasons chasing a long-awaited playoff berth. Following their narrow 10-run win over RR, they have secured eight wins from 12 matches, with only three defeats.

Their clash with the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens was called off due to a thunderstorm. They were on the cusp of becoming the first team to seal a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs during their home game against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. However, the match was abandoned due to escalating border tensions with Pakistan.

Now sitting in second place on the points table with 17 points, the team faces a critical finish to the league stage. Their remaining two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be key, with both opponents also fighting for a playoff spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
RR vs PBKS
Shashank SIngh
Shreyas Iyer
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Virat Kohli KL Rahul argument face off IPL 2025 DC vs RCB

KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli’s T20 Record During DC vs GT IPL 2025 Clash

Rahul has been in teriffic form in IPL 2025 and is the top scorer for DC
8:10 pm
Samarnath Soory
Why Is Mitchell Starc Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

Why Is Mitchell Starc Not in Delhi Capitals Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025?

7:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Isn’t Sai Sudharsan Part of Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals?

Why Isn’t Sai Sudharsan Part of Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Delhi Capitals?

Sai Sudharsan has scored 509 runs from 11 matches in IPL 2025 so far.
7:45 pm
Vishnu PN
have rcb qualified kkr washout chinnaswamy ipl 2025 top two finish playoffs

Have RCB Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs After KKR Washout? RCB Top Two Qualification Scenarios

7:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify After RR vs PBKS? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

7:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
7 Teenage Talents Who Could Grace IPL For Next 15 Years Ft. SRH Smaran Ravichandran Ayush Mhatre Vaibhav Suryavanshi Dewald Brevis

SRH Player Contracts Covid-19 Ahead of IPL 2025 Match vs LSG

SRH are already out of the playoffs race this season
7:12 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.