Punjab Kings Sub Out Shreyas Iyer During PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Clash, Former SRH all-rounder Takes Over the Reins

During the coin toss of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Shreyas Iyer was seen with a bandaged finger. He batted in the first innings. However, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Shashank Singh took over the reins in the second innings. He made his IPL debut in 2022 in SRH colours. He has been part of the PBKS setup since last year.

Why was Shashank Singh leading Punjab Kings instead of Shreyas Iyer in RR clash?

Reportedly, Shreyas injured his middle finger on his batting hand while practising in the nets a day before the RR clash. He made a 25-ball 30 in the first innings, despite dealing with immense pain.

Shreyas stepped onto the field, knowing Punjab Kings needed a win to stay in the playoff race.

The Mumbai batter played a steady hand, supporting Nehal Wadhera before falling in the 11th over to Riyan Parag. Together, they put on a 67-run stand from 44 deliveries, setting the stage for a strong total.

Wadhera led the charge with an explosive knock, scoring 70 off just 37 balls. The left-hander struck five fours and five sixes, powering Punjab past the 200-run mark after a slow start.

Later, the local batter paired up with the stand-in skipper to add 58 off 33 runs. After Wadhera’s wicket, Shashank forged another strong partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai. The duo continued the momentum set by the top-order to add 60 off 24 balls in the tail-end of the innings to propel the team’s score to 219. Shashank remained unbeaten at 59 off 30 while the Afghan all-rounder scored 21 off just nine balls.

Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer’s inclusion has brought a noticeable spark to the franchise, which has spent the last 10 seasons chasing a long-awaited playoff berth. Following their narrow 10-run win over RR, they have secured eight wins from 12 matches, with only three defeats.

Their clash with the reigning champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, at Eden Gardens was called off due to a thunderstorm. They were on the cusp of becoming the first team to seal a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs during their home game against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. However, the match was abandoned due to escalating border tensions with Pakistan.

Now sitting in second place on the points table with 17 points, the team faces a critical finish to the league stage. Their remaining two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be key, with both opponents also fighting for a playoff spot.

