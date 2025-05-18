News
kl rahul hundred dc vs gt ipl 2025 rcb legend chris gayle record most hundreds in ipl
indian-premier-league-ipl

KL Rahul Smashes Hundred in DC vs GT Clash in IPL 2025 to Close in on RCB Legend’s Record

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 4 min read
kl rahul hundred dc vs gt ipl 2025 rcb legend chris gayle record most hundreds in ipl

KL Rahul returned to the top of the order and responded with a stunning hundred as Delhi Capitals pushed their playoffs hopes with a strong performance against Gujarat Titans.

In a crucial match for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, KL Rahul produced a classy hundred against Gujarat Titans at a pivotal point in the season. Batting first, Rahul opened the innings and anchored DC’s total with a knock full of timing, placement, and maturity. His century came off 60 balls and made him the first right-hander to reach three figures in this year’s IPL.

KL Rahul hits crucial hundred to push Delhi Capitals in DC vs GT IPL 2025 clash

This was Rahul’s fifth IPL hundred, drawing him closer to the all-time record for most centuries in the tournament. That list is currently led by Chris Gayle, the former RCB batter, who has six hundreds in the IPL. 

Virat Kohli, also an RCB legend, has eight T20 centuries overall and holds the Indian record. With his latest century, Rahul now has seven T20 hundreds, equalling Abhishek Sharma and sitting just two behind Kohli’s tally. Rohit Sharma is second on that list with eight.

Speaking on the knock and Rahul, DC mentor Kevin Pietersen said, “KL [Rahul] wanted to bat at the top. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but a player of his quality, how good was that to watch. When you can see players of that quality practice and watch them bat like that, it’s a privilege.” 

Most Hundreds in IPL (All-time)

Player Hundreds
Chris Gayle 6
KL Rahul 5
Jos Buttler 5
Virat Kohli 5
David Warner 4
Shubman Gill 4
Shane Watson 4

Rahul’s knock helped Delhi post a competitive total, which in turn strengthened their push for a playoff spot. The win over Gujarat Titans came at the perfect time as DC had been sitting fifth on the table before the match, with 13 points from 11 matches.

IPL 2025 – Delhi Capitals Playoff Scenario (Updated May 18)

  • Current Record: 6 wins, 4 losses, 1 no result
  • Points: 13
  • Playoff Qualification Odds: 42.3%
  • Remaining Matches:
    • vs MI (#63 – May 21)
    • vs PBKS (#66 – May 24)
  • Path to Qualification: Win 2 out of the remaining 3 matches
  • Top 2 Finish: Requires 3/3 wins; current chance – 7.3%
  • NRR Requirement: Current – 0.362 | Target – 1.156
    • Win by ~53 runs (batting first) or chase with ~18 balls to spare

Delhi’s chances are still in the balance, but Rahul’s hundred has given them the spark they needed at the business end of the season. With two critical games left against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals will hope their skipper continues this form and takes them to the final four.

ALSO READ: 

Most Hundreds in T20s by Indians

KL Rahul joined Abhishek Sharma as the third-joint-highest century-maker for India in T20s. Only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are ahead of him now.

Player T20 Hundreds
Virat Kohli 9
Rohit Sharma 8
KL Rahul 7
Abhishek Sharma 7
Suryakumar Yadav 5

